Solid-State Battery Market worth $1.77 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow from USD 0.26 billion in 2025 to USD 1.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 37.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable electronics fuels interest in solid-state batteries. These batteries offer higher energy density, enhanced safety, and longer lifespan than conventional lithium-ion batteries, making them a game-changer across automotive, consumer, and industrial applications. Their solid electrolyte eliminates leakage and thermal runaway risks, making them ideal for next-generation EVs, aerospace, and medical devices. The push for sustainable mobility and stricter safety standards accelerates R&D. At the same time, breakthroughs in manufacturing processes and material scalability help overcome commercialization barriers, positioning solid-state batteries as a key enabler of the future energy ecosystem.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164577856

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solid-State Battery Market"

218 – Tables

60 – Figures

242 – Pages

Solid-State Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.26 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 1.77 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2031 Forecast Period 2025–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Capacity, Battery Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex manufacturing process Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for compact batteries in consumer electronics industry Key Market Drivers Rising demand for batteries for electric vehicle applications

Primary segment is likely to hold a significant share of the solid-state battery market in 2025

Primary or single-use solid-state batteries are non-rechargeable batteries discarded once used. These batteries are prominently built-in devices where recharging the battery is not possible or not feasible, for instance, in medicine patches, which are used to slowly release medicine from the patch into the patient's body, RFID labels, and small wireless sensors. Additionally, these batteries are disposable and less hazardous as they do not contain cadmium, lead, and mercury, which are hazardous to the environment and human health. Primary solid-state batteries are witnessing increasing applications in smart packaging, smart cards, biomedical implants, and medical and cosmetic patches, as they have a lower self-discharge time than rechargeable solid-state batteries. Sensors used in smart packaging and medical and cosmetic patches require a disposable, single-use power source. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of body implants and medical and cosmetic patches is expected to drive the primary solid-state battery market for medical devices during the forecast period.

Wireless sensors segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Wireless communication devices, such as wireless speakers, mouse, keyboards, Bluetooth headsets, wireless handheld devices, wireless sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, have gained immense popularity over the past decade. These devices have limited internal space. Hence, the power source has always been a factor of concern for manufacturers. As such, the market for wireless sensors is expected to grow significantly. The demand for compact and high-energy-density batteries, such as solid-state batteries, is also anticipated to grow. Furthermore, wireless sensors are used to monitor industrial processes, such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate, and are also used in many other sectors, such as medical and packaging. They are often used in harsh environments where lithium-ion batteries are not suitable or safe. Solid-state batteries offer the potential to extend the battery life of these sensors and also make them safer.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=164577856

North America is positioned to retain a major market share in 2031

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the solid-state battery industry in 2031. The solid-state battery market in this region has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Several companies and institutes based in the region are conducting intensive R&D activities to test and develop the potential of the solid-state battery and explore new application areas. The US is one of the major contributors to the North American solid-state battery market. A few key players in the solid-state battery market in North America are Solid Power (US), Sakuu Corporation (US), QuantumScape (US), and Excellatron (US). The demand for solid-state batteries is growing in North America due to their applications as a power source for electric vehicles (EVs). Tesla, Inc. (US), Ford Motor Company (US), General Motors (US), Rivian LLC (US), and Volkswagen AG (Germany) are a few key players operating in the North American EV market.

Major companies operating in the solid-state battery companies are Blue Solutions (France), Solid Power, Inc. (US), ProLogium Technology Co, Ltd. (Taiwan), Ilika (UK), and Factorial Energy (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=164577856

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Control Valve Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Actuators (Pneumatic, Electrical, Hydraulic), Size, Rotary Valves (Ball, Butterfly, Plug), Linear Valves (Globe, Diaphragm), Industry - Global Forecast to 2030

GPU Server Market by Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Form Factor (Rack-mounted Server, Blade Server, Tower Server), Function (Training, Inference), Cooling Technology, Application, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solid-state-battery-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/solid-state-battery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg