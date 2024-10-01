Thunes and SCB Strengthen Alliance to Enhance International Remittance Services via SCB EASY App

BANGKOK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has expanded its collaboration with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's premier digital bank, a longstanding Member of the Thunes' Direct Global Network. This alliance aims to enhance SCB's international remittance services through the SCB EASY app, giving its customers access to instant, transparent and dependable transfers to 26 countries in 17 currencies.

Through Thunes' Direct Global Network, SCB EASY app users can send money in real-time to key destinations including Australia, Canada, Cambodia, China, Denmark, Finland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam, in local currencies. Thunes' Direct Global Network extensive global reach ensures unrivalled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies for Members making payments across borders.

Thunes' Chief Revenue Officer for the Middle East & South Asia, Simon Nelson, commented: "We are proud to strengthen our alliance with Siam Commercial Bank, a longstanding Member of the Thunes Direct Global Network. As the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, Thunes is trusted by its Members to make payments to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts in over 130 countries and 80 currencies. Our global infrastructure, combined with our Fortress Compliance Platform and SmartX Treasury System, enables SCB customers with transparent, instant and dependable international money transfers."

Thanawatn Kittisuwan, First Executive Vice President and head of the Digital Juristic & Payment Unit at Siam Commercial Bank, stated, "According to Statista Market Insights, the international money transfer market in 2024 grew by over 13% compared to 2023 and is expected to continue increasing. This reflects the behavior of consumers in the digital age who are increasingly turning to digital platforms for financial transactions. SCB is committed to leveraging modern technology to develop new financial solutions, enhancing our service potential and scope. Our collaboration with Thunes aims to expand our international money transfer service worldwide via the SCB EASY app. Customers will receive the full amount transferred without additional fees, and with convenient, fast, and real-time transactions available 24/7. We believe this collaboration will support the demand for international financial transactions and enhance the seamless financial experience for our customers, connecting financial services globally in a new era without borders."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 12 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About Siam Commercial Bank:

The Siam Commercial Bank PCL is the first Thai bank. The bank is one of Thailand's leading universal banks, providing a full range of financial services through its nationwide branch network to clients in all segments, including wholesalers, SMEs, and retail banking services. SCB is committed to becoming Thailand's "Most Admired Bank" with "Digital Bank with Human Touch" strategy and "the number one in universal digital bank in wealth management, offering seamless experiences across all channels to customers" mission by balancing value propositions for all stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, regulators, and society – and becoming a leader in shaping the future of Thailand's banking industry.