Thunes and Hyperwallet, a PayPal Service, Expand Payout Access for Merchants Across Asia-Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 14 January 2025 - Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today welcomes Hyperwallet , a PayPal service for global payouts, as a Member of Thunes' Direct Global Network. As part of this network, Hyperwallet customers can quickly and reliably send money in real-time to more than 450 million mobile wallets and bank accounts across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam[i].

According to a 2024 report by Deloitte on cross-border payments, the Asia Pacific region makes up nearly 70% of global digital wallet spend. With this new alliance, Hyperwallet can help its expansive global merchant base, including some of the world's best-known ride-hailing super apps, marketplaces and social media platforms, offer customers their preferred method of access to funds.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said: "Welcoming PayPal's Hyperwallet into our Direct Global Network underscores our ability to provide powerful new capabilities to top-tier fintechs. With our extensive network that directly, transparently and dependably connects to over 7 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, combined with our SmartX Treasury System and our Fortress Compliance Platform, Thunes is uniquely positioned to support Hyperwallet to increase its reach in fast growing geographies to enhance its cross-border payment services."

Payout preferences for consumers vary widely across the APAC region depending on banking penetration, the proliferation of real-time payment schemes and the usage of digital wallets in each market. Thunes recently released " From Cash to QR Codes: Unpacking Southeast Asia's Diverse Payments Culture ," exploring the region's evolving payment landscape and showcasing digital wallet payment adoption rates of over 30% in countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Abidjan, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

[i] To date, this is currently live in Korea, with additional markets to light up in 2025.