Thrive with GBA | CCI France Chine VP: GBA has significant impact into world economy

GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

The year 2024 marks five years since China unveiled its blueprint to turn the Greater Bay Area into a hi-tech powerhouse by 2035. In the eyes of foreign businesses, how has the region evolved over the past five years? GDToday speaks to Fabien Pacory, the Vice President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422597/1.mp4