Stone in Yunfu: carving timeless beauty through centuries of craftsmanship

Yunfu is home to a diverse collection of stone, resembling nature's grand palette and showcasing the "essence of global geological evolution". It boasts over a thousand varieties of stone, including marble, granite, and limestone, alongside internationally renowned stones such as Blue Jade from Africa, Crystal from Italy, Snow Mountain Blue, Pandora, Golden Peacock, and Crystal Blue from Brazil. As "China's Stone Circulation Demonstration Base" and "China's Capital of Artificial Stone," Yunfu hosts the annual International Stone Materials Science and Tech Fair and Stone Culture Week, drawing merchants from around the globe and living up to its promise of "global sourcing and global sales."

Yunfu hosts China's largest stone industry cluster, with over 4,000 enterprises stretching along the famed "Hundred-Mile Stone Materials Corridor" and 200,000 skilled professionals driving innovation. The simultaneous advancement of eco-friendly production and digital transformation has infused traditional industries with green vitality in the modern era.

Today, Yunfu connects with the world through stone. From monumental architectural visions to elegant touches in home design, the stone in Yunfu, carved with centuries of craftsmanship and infused with the spirit of nature, continues to create timeless masterpieces for the global stage.

Tips:

The 22nd Yunfu International Stone Materials Sci-Tech Fair and the 16th Yunfu Stone Cultural Week will be held from October 18 to 21, 2025, at Hall A of the Yunfu International Stone Materials Expo Center at Hekou Subdistrict, Yuncheng District, Yunfu City.

This year, the event will feature stone pavilions of fine stone products showcased by stone enterprises. We sincerely invite fellow professionals, designers, and distinguished guests from around the world in the stone industry to participate as exhibitors or visitors.

Contact: Wu Dandan

Phone: +86 139 2719 8250

Scan the QR codes to discover more about Yunfu's stone industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748756/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748757/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748758/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748759/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748760/5.jpg