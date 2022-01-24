Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market worth $6.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market by Type (In-situ TPO, Compounded TPO, & POEs), Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Wire & Cables), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026. The compounded TPO accounted for the largest market share of 41% in 2020. Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of TPOs during the forecast period, followed by building & construction in terms of volume. TPOs are used for exterior body parts such as bumpers, rocker panels, body seals, automotive gaskets, doors & windows, and other parts. Recent developments in TPO have enabled their use in underhood applications in the automobile industry.

By Type, Compounded TPO account for the largest share of the thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market

Compounded TPO accounted for the majority share of the TPO market in 2020. These TPOs are high-performance elastomers engineered to improve the performance of a broad range of end-products and applications. The increasing adoption in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of vehicles and improve their fuel efficiency helps to drive the TPOs market. Also, TPOs can be processed by various techniques such as injection molding, profile extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding. It is weather-resistant and does not degrade on exposure to solar radiation. Hence, it is extensively used in making roofs and other outdoor applications.

Automotive industry account for the largest share of the thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market by application

The automotive industry led the TPOs market in 2020. The TPOs market in the automotive segment is projected to grow owing to increased competition among players to provide lightweight and robust auto parts, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth. The building & construction industry accounted for 20% of the overall market in terms of volume in 2020. In the building & construction industry, TPOs are used for roofing membranes, waterproofing, carpeting, wall coverings, and other components.

APAC accounted for the largest share in the global thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market

The TPOs market in APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The demand for TPO is expected to grow due to the developing construction and automotive sectors. In APAC, Japan dominated the TPOs market in 2020, followed by China and South Korea. The market is projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of 30.2% of the overall TPOs market, in terms of volume, in 2020. The high demand is due to the growing automotive sector. Strong growth in automobile sales is expected to drive the market for TPOs in the region. Besides, the growth of the construction sector is expected to enhance the market. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in North America in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of volume between 2021 and 2026, followed by Canada.

The leading players in the thermoplastic polyolefin market are Dow Inc (US), Mitsui Chemical, Inc (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), LydondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Ineos Group Ltd (UK), Boealis AG (Austria), Formossa Plastic Corporation (Taiwan), RTP Company (US), The Mitsubhishi Chemical Holding Group (Japan), and others.

