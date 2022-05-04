The winning tire on all surfaces - Nokian Tyres Ground King tire with Intuitu™ smart connectivity wins Fennia Prize Winner award 2022 for good design

HELSINKI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good design is the key for making technology accessible, intuitive and useful. In a best-case scenario, technological excellence and good design go hand in hand, enabling new and more pleasant ways of doing things. The Nokian Ground King Intuitu smart tires combine the revolutionary Hybrilug™ tread pattern technology and wireless connectivity with a design that is functional, distinctive and aesthetic to perfection. This has proven to be the winning combination, earning its design team the prestigious Fennia Prize Winner award.

Bridging the gap between a lug and block pattern tire, Nokian Tyres Ground King has a pattern design unlike anything else in the market. Combine this with Nokian Tyres Intuitu™ smart tire sensors and application, and you'll have a tractor tire that is unique in many ways.

"I've had the pleasure to be part of the Nokian Tyres Ground King project all the way, from the beginning from the ideation to the prototypes and extensive testing", says Caleb Claassen, Head Designer at Nokian Tyres. "You can use the same tire in all kinds of conditions and still achieve much more comfortable ride, traction, self-cleaning in the fields, and really smooth and vibration-free ride on the roads."

Intuitu connectivity

Besides the new tread technology, the Nokian Tyres Ground King has a digital dimension with Intuitu connectivity. The Intuitu platform, paired with the sensors inside the tire, keeps the owner informed of the tires' condition, making work safer, more efficient and economical.

The winning design

The judges at Fennia Prize 22 appreciated not only the design of the tire, but the future potential it holds. In their rationale, the jury says:

"The utilization of design has already yielded added value and premium quality for the company's products. User centricity has always been important to the company. Ground King Intuitu tires are a new flagship product that also helps the company stand out from the competition."

The team

While a new product is always a large joint effort, the core team of the Nokian Tyres Ground King consists of Head Designer Caleb Claassen, Development Manager Samuli Räisänen, Product Manager Tero Saari and Product Manager Matthew Crocker. Nokian Tyres congratulates them, and everyone involved!

