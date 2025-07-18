Changes in Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release July 18, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

NOKIA, Finland, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To reflect our sharpened commercial focus and commitment to strategic growth we are announcing several key leadership changes. The changes are effective as of September 1, 2025.

Christopher Ostrander has been appointed SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, North America and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team.

Christopher has served on the Nokian Tyres Board of Directors since 2021 and as Chair of the Investment Committee since 2024. He will step down from both roles before assuming his new position.

He succeeds Lauri Halme, who has been appointed SVP, Vianor. Lauri will continue as a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team.

Tron Gulbrandsen has been appointed SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics, and will also join the Management Team. He currently serves as VP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics.

"These changes reflect our enhanced commercial focus. I am extremely excited to welcome Christopher to the Management Team. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the tire industry and the North American market will strongly support our future expansion in this strategic growth area, helping us secure our premium positioning and further strengthening our product and go-to-market strategy," says Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

"At the same time, I want to thank Lauri for his valuable contribution to our business transformation in North America and for laying a solid foundation for future growth. He will now focus on the strategic development of our service capabilities and the further development of the Vianor network," he continues.

"Finally, I want to congratulate Tron for being appointed to the Management Team. With 20 years of successful business development and sales leadership experience in the Nordic region, Tron brings valuable insights. His customer-centric approach will further sharpen our commercial focus and help consolidate our presence in the Nordic market," he concludes.

