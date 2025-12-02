Kimi Räikkönen joins Nokian Tyres' team as Brand Ambassador

Kimi Räikkönen x Nokian Tyres – Two legends of the north. One perfect match

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release December 2, 2025, at 1:55 p.m. EET

NOKIA, Finland, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokian Tyres is the global expert in extreme driving conditions – born and tested in the North. And if anyone understands what it means to master snow, ice, tough conditions and pressure, it's the Iceman himself.

Nokian Tyres and Kimi Räikkönen have joined forces to elevate the Finnish brand's global presence and amplify its international recognition.

"Some collaborations just make sense, and this is one of them. Kimi Räikkönen and Nokian Tyres share the same DNA: Finnish roots, uncompromising performance, and the ability to thrive under pressure. Both are built for extremes - whether it's conquering the racetrack or navigating roads in changing conditions and harsh weather," says Tiina Frazer, Nokian Tyres VP for Brand, Marketing and Communications.

"Perfect match, great to start working with Nokian Tyres, a brand I remember from the days when my parents drove me to karting tracks, before I even had a driver's license. In my opinion Nokian Tyres is an iconic Finnish brand, I'm excited to start spreading the good news about the great tires to the world," says Kimi Räikkönen.

About Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen, known worldwide as "The Iceman," is a Finnish former Formula 1 driver and 2007 World Champion with Ferrari. Career spanning over two decades, he competed in 349 Grands Prix, securing 21 wins and 103 podiums. Renowned for his calm, straight-forward style and exceptional racing skill, Räikkönen remains one of the most iconic figures in motorsport history.

Further information:

Tiina Frazer, VP, Brand, Marketing and Communications, Nokian Tyres

tiina.frazer@nokiantyres.com

media@nokiantyres.com

Sami Visa, Affairs manager to Kimi Räikkönen

sami.visa@leavemealone.fi

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com

