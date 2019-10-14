The University of Bristol Selects Signant Health's TrialConsent® to Assess the Impact and Value of eConsent in an Oncology Trial

The Prestigious UK Academic Institution selected TrialConsent® to Administer eConsent to Benefit Sites and Patients in Future Clinical Research

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Health Research Bristol Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR Bristol BRC) at the University of Bristol has selected Signant Health, formerly CRF Health and Bracket, as its partner to provide electronic informed consent (eConsent) support for an oncology trial. The announcement comes at a time when sponsors, Clinical Research Organisations (CROs)and academic institutions continue to focus on improving the patient experience in clinical trials.

The partnership will see Signant Health collect direct feedback from patients and sites on the impact of its TrialConsent® platform during a prostate cancer study. The research seeks to understand how eConsent can improve patient comprehension and reduce site burden. It also seeks to identify areas of opportunities and challenges for sites and patients in future clinical trials.

Bristol BRC selected Signant Health in order to gain insights on ideal study workflows while understanding the strengths and efficacy of eConsent over traditional consenting processes. The BRC team believes that obtaining direct feedback about users' experiences is critical to improving clinical practice in the future due to the rising costs and complexities of today's trials.

Signant Health was selected to run qualitative interviews, engage patients and sites, and analyze the findings of the impact of eConsent on sites and patients due to the company's strong pedigree in clinical oncology. The BRC research team needed a solution that would meet the unique requirements of the study's mostly aged 65+ patient population characteristics and specific needs. TrialConsent is tailored to meet these needs based on its additional features over paper-based consent. This support comes in the form of customizable features such as larger font size, friendly multimedia elements, quizzes, the ability to flag sections for investigator review, and the ability to track, provide, and report on data in real-time.

Athene Lane, Professor in Trials Research at the University of Bristol and Deputy Lead of the Bristol BRC (Nutrition Theme) Cancer Work Stream, commented, "Understanding how patients and sites experience and use eConsent is fundamental to our work. We know that data privacy is a big issue so we're happy that TrialConsent's password-controls, role-based access rights, and encrypted patient data allows us to offer users increased reassurance around this. The complete findings of the research study will be published jointly with Signant Health in due course."

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health commented, "We are honored to be selected by such a prestigious academic institution in the UK for such a valuable collaboration. Our expertise in managing oncology studies is second to none and we are always seeking to understand how we can make eConsent more effective. We're excited to see what we can learn from this study and how it helps us improve our patient-centric engagement. These opportunities to support and collaborate with academia for new and novel approaches help us remain at the forefront of technological innovation."

To learn more about Signant Health's solutions for eConsent, eCOA, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Management, and Endpoint Quality scientific and data support services, visit signanthealth.com

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

About the NIHR

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is the nation's largest funder of health and care research. The NIHR:

Funds, supports and delivers high quality research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care

Engages and involves patients, carers and the public in order to improve the reach, quality and impact of research

Attracts, trains and supports the best researchers to tackle the complex health and care challenges of the future

Invests in world-class infrastructure and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services

Partners with other public funders, charities and industry to maximise the value of research to patients and the economy

The NIHR was established in 2006 to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research, and is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. In addition to its national role, the NIHR commissions applied health research to benefit the poorest people in low- and middle-income countries, using Official Development Assistance funding.

About NIHR Bristol BRC

The National Institute for Health Research Bristol Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR Bristol BRC) is a partnership between University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Bristol, and is one of 20 BRCs across England funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). The Bristol BRC, launched in April 2017, conducts innovative biomedical research to drive through improvements in health and healthcare and encourage closer working with industry.

Bristol BRC has world-leading scientists working on many aspects of health, from the role played by individual genes and proteins to analysing large collections of information on hundreds of thousands of people.

What sets the Bristol BRC apart is the ground-breaking population health research being conducted which is about examining patterns of health and illness in large groups of people. With expertise in interpreting this information to learn about causes of disease, they uniquely combine this work with their laboratory-based science and the knowledge of the doctors working directly with patients to identify possible treatments and find out how effective they are.

SOURCE Signant Health