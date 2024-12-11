Signant Health Names Krishna Maridi, a Finance Leader with Over 25 Years of Experience, as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the appointment of Krishna Maridi as chief financial officer. A finance executive with over 25 years' experience working with US-based and global healthcare organizations, Maridi's industry knowledge and track record of driving business transformation made him the ideal choice to lead Signant's financial strategy and financial operations.

Maridi joins Signant from Sonrava Health where he served as chief financial officer and executive vice president. Prior to that role, he was US chief financial officer at Galderma and before that vice president of finance at PPD, where he played a pivotal role in the company's sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific. Earlier in his career, Maridi had a two-decade tenure at Pfizer where he progressed from a management trainee to executive leadership positions, developing extensive expertise in financial planning, business transformation, and strategic growth initiatives.

"I've had the benefit of first-hand experience watching Krishna lead through complex process improvement to make a business operate better for its customers and employees," commented Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "In an environment where our biopharma and CRO customers seek partners that enable greater precision in service delivery based on analytics, his unique combination of pharmaceutical industry knowledge, broad financial expertise, and global business acumen will be a lever in our growth and market leadership."

"I am honored to join Signant as CFO during this dynamic period of growth fueled by the adoption of digital clinical solutions," said Maridi. "As the industry embraces digital transformation, sponsors and CROs seek partners with a proven track record in evidence generation and operational excellence. I look forward to building on Signant's strong financial foundation to deliver enduring solutions that support the clinical trials of today and tomorrow."

