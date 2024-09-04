Signant Health expands availability of its eClinical solutions by joining IQVIA One Home for Sites initiative

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today it has joined IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, in its One Home for Sites™ initiative.

IQVIA One Home for Sites is an industry-wide collaboration designed to simplify site conduct when clinical research staff leverage multiple eClinical technologies from multiple solution providers on a trial. Through single sign-on to a common platform, sites enjoy simplified access to trial technologies from IQVIA and other technology partners that have taken the steps to participate in One Home.

One such technology solution that will appear on the One Home for Sites platform is Signant SmartSignals® Unified Platform, itself a fully integrated solution consisting of eCOA, EDC, RTSM, eConsent, and telemedicine.

"We are very pleased to have our Unified Platform now available within One Home for Sites," said Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer. "IQVIA's industry-wide, collaborative approach aligns well with our overall product strategy to homogenize access to all our products through a single environment we call Signant SmartSignals® ID Portal. We applaud IQVIA's efforts to extend this philosophy by consolidating multiple solution providers into one ecosystem for easy access by sites."

"Signant Health quickly recognized the power of One Home for Sites to capture synergies across the industry and deliver a better experience to sites," said Melissa Easy, VP of Commercialization for IQVIA Technologies Digital Products and Services. "We welcome Signant to One Home and look forward to their continued contribution to building the next-generation clinical trial ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders – especially the patients we serve."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA's portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI™, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141