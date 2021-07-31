The SCO Traditional Medicine Forum was held and released Nanchang Initiative on SCO Traditional Medicine Cooperation

NANCHANG, Jiangxi, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 SCO Forum on Traditional Medicine is held in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi province from July 28 to 30. As an important event marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the event is themed on "Inheritance, Innovation, Mutual Learning, and Sharing". About 500 guests from China and SCO member states attended the event online and offline. Zhyldyz Bakashova, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus addressed the forum via videolink. Diplomatic envoys to China from Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Russia and other countries delivered speeches. The Nanchang Initiative on SCO Traditional Medicine Cooperation was passed and issued at the forum.