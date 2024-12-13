Breakthrough Infrastructure Built by CSCEC: The North-South Highway in Algeria Boosts Efficiency and Safety

The truck driver said, "Since the highway was completed, I have greater flexibility in delivering goods. Now, with more lanes and better road conditions, driving feels much more comfortable."

Built by CSCEC, the North-South Highway in Algeria enables goods from the capital to be delivered directly to the sub-Saharan region. The highway crosses the Atlas Mountains, known as a "geological museum," and spans the Chiffa Gorge. Truck drivers have quickly adapted to using this new route, greatly reducing travel times and significantly increasing efficiency. Now, drivers can safely pass through the region's longest highway tunnel, reducing the time to cross the Atlas Mountains from 4–5 hours to just 1 hour.

During construction, the introduction of the advanced geological forecasting system assisted CSCEC in monitoring conditions up to 100 meters ahead. Today, CSCEC continues to ensure the safety of all passing vehicles by employing an integrated intelligent tunnel management platform. This platform automates the operation of 190 systems, including monitoring, lighting, ventilation, and fire control.

