The SCO Energy Ministers Meeting to be held in Ningbo

As a top-level energy sector's side meeting of this year's SCO Summit, it is also one of largest diplomatic events hosted by China's energy industry in 2025. With a theme of "Integrate Innovation for Energy Future", it leverages China's SCO rotating presidency to build on consensus among all parties, and advance energy cooperation toward higher quality and deeper integration within the SCO framework. Attendees included the SCO Secretariat, energy regulators of SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, as well as major international organizations, energy enterprises, think tanks and universities from home and abroad. The opening ceremony will witness the official release of the China-SCO Renewable Energy Cooperation Report 2024, followed by three parallel forums on technological, industrial and policy innovation respectively to explore energy transformation and sustainable development.

As the world's first port city with annual cargo throughput exceeding 1.3 billion tons, Ningbo has pioneered new energy practices in recent years as a traditional manufacturing hub, targeting a resilient power system and a full-chain new energy vehicle industry.

For instance, Zhejiang's inaugural integrated demonstration project—combining distributed wind power, PV, energy storage, and microgrids—at Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Chuanshan area transmits continuous green electricity everyday. Since the first wind power generator's connection into the grid in January 2024, the cumulative generation has surpassed 40 million kWh, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 24,000 tons. Notably, five days of full-power operation of two 6.25-megawatt wind generators can meet the one month electricity demand of 169 gantry cranes in the port.

At Zeekr's intelligent factory in Meishan, robotic arms precisely welds the car bodies, producing a pure electric car every 110 seconds. By building a complete industrial chain for new energy vehicles, Ningbo has set up a 100-billion yuan industrial ecosystem.

The 362 households in Li'ao village of Haishu district have installed rooftop PV facilities, generating about 600,000 kWh annually, garnering about 500,000 yuan income per year for its villagers.

Ningbo Industrial Internet Institute has created and incubated 46 high-tech companies, attracting a large number of high-tech talents.

Established in 2001, SCO has expanded from six founding members to a "big family" consisting of 10 member states, 2 observer states, and 14 dialogue partners, becoming the world's largest and most populous regional cooperation body. The designation of 2025 as the "SCO Year of Sustainable Development" underscores its growth.

