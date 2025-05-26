The 4th China-CEEC Expo was Held in Ningbo

During the conference, many foreign mayors experienced the unique charm of Ningbo, a city recognized for its high level of civilization.

Milan Zečević, Mayor of Brod Town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: "Ningbo is a large city. I understand it has nearly 10 million residents. I shared many photos and videos with my family, and they were all greatly impressed."

Žarko Mićin, Mayor of Novi Sad in Serbia, also expressed his admiration for the rapid development and cultural richness of the ancient city of Ningbo. He stated, "This is my first visit to Ningbo. It is beautiful and highly developed, and we can learn a great deal from it. I have already observed the importance of robust infrastructure connections between cities. Ningbo boasts wide roads and excellent shipping capabilities. Hard work, dedication, and unity are qualities that define the Chinese people, and that is a formula our country should emulate."

Ningbo, the historic starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, has long been a center for thriving cultural and economic exchanges. Since being awarded the title of "National Civilized City" in 2005, Ningbo has received the title for seven times by 2025. This Expo is more than just a convergence of food and art; it's a vibrant exchange of civilizations.

The 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair attracted more than 15,000 professional visitors, including over 3,000 overseas buyers from 72 countries and regions. Procurement intentions for imports from CEEC countries are projected to exceed 10 billion yuan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695682/Ningbo_expo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604864/5336896/Ningbo_Logo.jpg