The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Announces a New Trustee

Prior to joining Hakluyt in 2014, Varun worked in investment and merchant banking, advising on mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, and business development. Initially trained at Lehman Brothers, he went on to help build a regulated advisory firm for former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, where he was responsible for transactions typically involving sovereign wealth and emerging markets businesses.

He sits on various charitable and commercial boards, including Sesame Workshop, the world's leading early learning media platform, the Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation, the Royal Academy Trust, the Young Vic theatre, and the British Asian Trust.

He said: "Everyone at Hakluyt is extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with The Royal Marsden, which is justly admired all over the world for its groundbreaking research and for pioneering the very latest in cancer treatments. Several colleagues have benefited from treatment at The Royal Marsden, and it is an immense privilege to be joining The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as a Trustee. I look forward to working with Sir Douglas Flint, a member of the Hakluyt International Advisory Board, with Charles Alexander and the other Trustees, and with Antonia Dalmahoy and her brilliant team, as they continue their pioneering work in healthcare innovation. In particular, I am excited to be supporting them in further defining The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity's strategy, and pursuing new partnerships both domestically and internationally."

Antonia Dalmahoy, Managing Director of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Varun as a Trustee. He brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as the Charity recovers from the impact of the pandemic and looks to form new partnerships. His passion and commitment to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will be of enormous benefit to The Royal Marsden as they to continue to save and improve the lives of people affected by cancer."

About The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

At The Royal Marsden we deal with cancer every day, so we understand how valuable life is. And when people entrust their lives to us, they deserve the very best. That's why the pursuit of excellence lies at the heart of everything we do and why The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity exists.

Thanks to our supporters we continue to be there for everyone who needs us, raising money solely to support the hospital. We ensure our nurses, doctors and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments, which are used across the UK and around the world.

From funding state-of-the-art equipment and ground-breaking research, to creating the very best patient environments, we will never stop looking for ways to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

For a future beyond cancer.

About Varun Chandra and Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust and the Young Vic theatre, sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop, the MCC Foundation and IP Group, Inc, and is an impact director for Yaletown.

