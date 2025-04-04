Hakluyt appoints Kenichiro Yoshida to its International Advisory Board

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointment of Kenichiro Yoshida, executive chairman of Sony, to its international advisory board.

Yoshida has been instrumental to Sony's international growth since joining the company in 1983. In 2005, he was appointed to lead So-net, Sony's wholly owned internet service provider, and he took the company public that same year. He returned to Sony as deputy CFO in 2013, and was appointed CFO the following year, before becoming CEO in 2018 and chairman in June 2020. He stepped down as CEO and became executive chairman on 1 April.

Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia who amplify the firm's work and global connectivity. Chaired by Lord William Hague, the advisory board's members draw on their collective experience to provide the firm with advice and expertise at the highest level.

On the appointment of Yoshida, Lord Hague said: "Kenichiro is one of the most recognised and respected figures in Japanese business, and I am delighted that he will be joining the Hakluyt international advisory board. His knowledge of the media, entertainment and technology industry – in Japan, the US and around the world – is outstanding, and Hakluyt is very fortunate to be able to draw on it in providing the highest calibre of advice to business leaders across the globe."

Yoshida commented: "It is an honour to be appointed to Hakluyt's international advisory board. I'm excited to bring my experience to aid and develop Hakluyt's work, especially across the Asia-Pacific region. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the advisory board to help global businesses and leaders navigate increasingly complex operating environments."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "There are very few business leaders who have the same understanding and experience of the Japanese business landscape as Kenichiro – and of course he also has spent decades operating at the highest levels of the global entertainment industry. It is therefore a real source of pride to have him join our international advisory board, and my colleagues and I are looking forward to working closely with him as we continue our expansion across Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com