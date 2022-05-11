The PCSK9 Inhibitors Market to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period with a CAGR of 15.1%, Analyzes DelveInsight

The dynamics of the PCSK9 Inhibitors market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of statin resistance in patients with Familial Hypercholesterolemia as well as increasing risk of cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction, coronary revascularization etc. Key players, such as LIB Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, CiVi Biopharma, and others are currently developing PCSK9 Inhibitors drugs.

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, PCSK9 Inhibitors emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report

According to DelveInsight estimates the PCSK9 Inhibitors market size in the 7MM was found to be approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per the analysis, the total number of Familial Hypercholesterolemia prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 3.1 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading PCSK9 Inhibitors companies LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, CiVi Biopharma, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics , and others are working to develop a new PCSK9 Inhibitors medications which can be available in the PCSK9 Inhibitors market in the upcoming years.

, and others are working to develop a new PCSK9 Inhibitors medications which can be available in the PCSK9 Inhibitors market in the upcoming years. The PCSK9 Inhibitors therapies in the pipeline include LIB003, AZD8233 (ION449), Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007), CiVi-008, and others.

and others. PCSK9 Inhibitors market is expected to grow significantly owing to the use of PCSK9 inhibitors in statin-intolerant patients, promising future strategies of PCSK9 inhibition, implications of PCSK9 inhibitors in broader therapy areas, and PCSK9 inhibition in a prophylactic setting, which can relieve the CVD burden.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major PCSK9 Inhibitors market share @ PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Landscape

PCSK9 Inhibitors Overview

Proprotein convertase subtilisin/Kexin type 9 (PCSK9) regulates low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor degradation and reduces the clearance of circulating LDL particles, which is important in cholesterol metabolism. PCSK9 is primarily produced by hepatocytes, with the intestines and kidneys serving as secondary sources. PCSK9 decreases the number of LDLR in hepatocytes by promoting their metabolism and subsequent destruction, preventing the receptors from being broken down and allowing them to continue to lower blood cholesterol. PCSK9 inhibitors indications include familial hypercholesterolemia patients who are resistant to statins or have increased LDL-C levels while being on maximally tolerated statin therapy. The PCSK9 inhibitors are also approved for the treatment of existing cardiovascular disease to minimize the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Among the PCSK9 inhibitors list, there are three drugs, Repatha (evolocumab), Leqvio (inclisiran) and Praluent (alirocumab), and others are being developed at the moment. The most common PCSK9 Inhibitors side effects are minor. They include back pain and cold or flu symptoms as it is administered as a PCSK9 Inhibitor injection. These PCSK9 Inhibitor drugs may also cause allergic reactions in certain persons.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 3.1 million Familial Hypercholesterolemia prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among 7MM countries, the US had the highest Familial Hypercholesterolemia prevalence in 2021.

The PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Total Diagnosed Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Type-specific Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Age group-specific Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Mutation-specific Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Risk factor-specific Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in Prophylactic/Preventive setting

Total Treated Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors

Download the report to understand which factors are driving PCSK9 Inhibitors epidemiology trends @ PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiological Insights

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Insights

Monoclonal antibodies directed at PCSK9 are the first to be approved. There are currently two FDA approved PCSK9 inhibitors namely, alirocumab and evolocumab available in the United States for adult patients to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adults with established cardiovascular disease as an adjunct to diet, alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies, for the treatment of adults with primary hyperlipidemia (including HeFH) to reduce LDL-cholesterol. Evolocumab is also approved as an adjuvant to diet and other LDL-reducing treatments in individuals with HoFH who require further LDL-C reduction. The mAb PCSK9 inhibitors evolocumab and alirocumab reduce LDL-C levels by roughly 60% when combined with statin treatment and reduce the risk of severe vascular events. Both of these PCSK9 Inhibitors drugs have the same PCSK9 Inhibitors mechanism of action. In addition, large PCSK9 Inhibitors trials have demonstrated that PCSK9 inhibitors, when added to the statin-based treatment, cut ASCVD risk even more, and their usage may need to be restricted to individuals at greatest risk for ASCVD.

Moreover, in 2015, the European Commission approved the commercialization of alirocumab and evolocumab. Furthermore, Inclisiran received its first approval in Europe in 2020 to treat primary hypercholesterolemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidemia followed by US FDA approval in December 2021 for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), who require additional lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

To know more about PCSK9 Inhibitors medications visit @ PCSK9 Inhibitors Guidelines

PCSK9 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

LIB003 (Lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics

AZD8233 (ION449): AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007): CiVi Biopharma

CiVI-008: CiVi Biopharma

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the PCSK9 Inhibitors market is expected to change in the coming years due to several factors such as the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending globally and rising cases of statin resistance in patients with familial hypercholesterolemic as well increasing risk of cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction, coronary revascularization etc. Furthermore, the PCSK9 inhibition in a prophylactic setting can relieve the CVD burden and thus impacting the PCSK9 Inhibitors market positively. In addition, the implications of PCSK9 inhibitors in broader therapy areas also contribute towards the growth of the PCSK9 Inhibitors market. Though monoclonal antibodies have, for the time being, established themselves as the most clinically useful inhibitors of PCSK9, other novel therapies are currently in various stages of development and will be available soon in the PCSK9 Inhibitors market.

However, certain factors are limiting the growth of the PCSK9 Inhibitors market. To date, little information is available on the real impact of PCSK9 inhibitors in terms of reducing cholesterolemia, events, and the actual tolerability. This lack of information is substantially majorly related to the fact that these drugs have only been marketed recently and thus impacting the PCSK9 Inhibitors market growth. Moreover, despite manufacturers working for years on generating evidence, there are still reimbursement restrictions for the two PCSK9 agents in large European PSCK9 Inhibitors markets such as France, the UK, Italy, Germany, and Spain. In addition, the commercial payer actions affect PCSK9 Inhibitors market access and sales of Repatha. Furthermore, the use of off-label therapies and generics are also among the factors that are hindering the PCSK9 Inhibitors market growth.

Scope of the PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Companies: Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma , Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, and others

Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, and others Key PCSK9 Inhibitors Therapies : LIB003, AZD8233 (ION449), Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007), Ebronucimab, Tafolecimab, and others

: LIB003, AZD8233 (ION449), Cepadacursen sodium (CIVI-007), Ebronucimab, Tafolecimab, and others Therapeutic Assessment: PCSK9 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

PCSK9 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: PCSK9 Inhibitors market drivers and barriers

PCSK9 Inhibitors market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about PCSK9 Inhibitors in development @ PCSK9 Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 4. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. PCSK9 Inhibitors Treatment and Management 7. PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. PCSK9 Inhibitors Marketed Drugs 10. PCSK9 Inhibitors Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Analysis 12. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Drivers 16 PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted PCSK9 Inhibitors epidemiology in the 7MM.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Pipeline

PCSK9 Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PCSK9 Inhibitors companies involved such as Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, among others.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Familial Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Familial Hypercholesterolemia companies such as Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline

Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Familial Hypercholesterolemia companies involved such as Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia companies such as Precision BioSciences, Verve Therapeutics, SalioGen Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Hypertrophic Scar Market

"Hypertrophic Scar Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hypertrophic Scar, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypertrophic Scar market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The key companies in the Hypertrophic Scar Therapeutics Market include Henry Ford Health System, Gladerma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market

"Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The key companies in the Hypertrophic Scar Therapeutics Market include Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, OPKO Health, TaiRx, Amgen, and others.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market

"Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Market include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market

"Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Degenerative Disc Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market include DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, Mesoblast, Ankasa Therapeutics, and others.

Periodontal Disease Market

"Periodontal Disease Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Periodontal Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Periodontal Disease Market include D and D Pharmatech, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, AngioLab, Denteric, Dexcel Pharma Technologies, Yuhan Corporation, and others.

IgG4-Related Disease Market

"IgG4-Related Disease Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgG4-Related Disease market size, share, and trends in 7MM. Some of the key companies in the IgG4-Related Disease Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xencor, Principia Biopharma, Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP