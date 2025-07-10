Anti-GPC3 Therapies Market Gains Traction with Key Players Advancing Pipeline for Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Gastric Cancer, and Others | DelveInsight

The anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market is expected to witness growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer cases, clinical pipeline activity, and anticipated regulatory approvals. Key companies Bayer, Carisma Therapeutics, Moderna, Eureka Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others are involved in developing anti-GPC3 targeted therapies for the treatment of indications such as HCC, NSCLC, and others, respectively.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Gastric cancer, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging anti-GPC3 targeted therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2040, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of anti-GPC3 targeted therapies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2040.

According to DelveInsight, key indications contributing to the anti-GPC3 therapy landscape include Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Gastric cancer , and potentially other GPC3-expressing tumors.

HCC remains a leading focus in GPC3-targeted therapy development. Major risk factors for HCC include chronic alcohol use, HBV or HCV infections, obesity- or diabetes-related nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and less common causes: primary biliary cholangitis, haemochromatosis, and α1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Leading anti-GPC3 targeted therapies companies, such as Eureka Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, CRISPR Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Carisma Therapeutics, Moderna, and others, are developing novel anti-GPC3 targeted therapies that can be available in the anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market in the coming years.

Some of the key anti-GPC3 targeted therapies in the pipeline include ECT204, AZD9793, 225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926), RPCAR01, BGB-B2033, Anti-GPC3 in vivo CAR-M Therapy, and others.

In May 2025, AstraZeneca presented data at ASCO 2025 from the RHEA-1 first-in-human study evaluating AZD9793, a first-in-class CD8-guided T cell engager (TCE) targeting GPC3-positive advanced or metastatic HCC. This highlighted AstraZeneca's innovation in TCE platform development.

In April 2025, Bayer announced the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial for 225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926), an investigational targeted alpha radiopharmaceutical designed to treat GPC3-expressing tumors in patients with advanced HCC.

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

The anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market is gaining significant momentum, primarily driven by the urgent need for novel treatment options in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). GPC3, a cell surface heparan sulfate proteoglycan, is minimally expressed in normal adult tissues, making it an attractive tumor-specific antigen. This specificity has sparked considerable interest from biotech and pharmaceutical companies in developing ADCs, CAR T-cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and vaccines targeting GPC3.

Market dynamics are further shaped by a strong clinical pipeline. Several ADCs targeting GPC3 are also in development, attempting to combine the precision of targeted therapy with the cytotoxic potency of chemotherapy. While most GPC3-targeted programs remain in early-phase trials, initial safety and efficacy signals have validated GPC3 as a viable therapeutic target.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented but is becoming increasingly crowded as GPC3 garners attention beyond HCC. Emerging evidence of GPC3 expression in other solid tumors, like ovarian clear cell carcinoma and lung squamous cell carcinoma, is encouraging companies to broaden their development strategies. This potential expansion across multiple indications could significantly widen the market opportunity and drive further investment in GPC3-targeted platforms. The success of these therapies could also influence the development of next-generation constructs, such as dual-targeting CAR-Ts or TCR-engineered T cells.

However, the market is not without challenges. The complexity of treating solid tumors, including tumor heterogeneity, immunosuppressive microenvironments, and antigen escape, continues to hinder the efficacy of cellular therapies. Moreover, manufacturing complexities, regulatory hurdles, and high costs associated with personalized therapies like CAR-Ts may limit widespread adoption. In contrast, ADCs and bispecific antibodies may offer more scalable solutions, but will require careful optimization to avoid off-target toxicities and achieve durable responses.

Overall, the anti-GPC3 therapies market is positioned for long-term growth, driven by scientific validation, technological innovation, and the increasing prioritization of precision oncology. As data from ongoing clinical trials mature, particularly those evaluating combination strategies or novel formats, GPC3-targeted therapies have the potential to reshape the treatment paradigm for GPC3-expressing tumors, especially in HCC, where treatment options remain limited. Continued collaboration between academia, biotech innovators, and large pharmaceutical companies will be crucial to accelerating development timelines and improving patient access.

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Treatment Market

Anti-GPC3 targeted therapies are emerging as a promising approach in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other GPC3-expressing malignancies. Glypican-3 (GPC3) is a tumor-associated antigen with high specificity for cancer, making it a promising target for novel cancer treatments. Although anti-GPC3 monotherapies have demonstrated limited success in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), this has been attributed to the requirement for extensive tumor saturation to elicit a meaningful therapeutic response. As a result, there is growing interest in next-generation approaches, such as CAR-T cell and TCR-engineered T cell therapies, that may be better equipped to address these challenges.

Key Emerging Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies and Companies

Companies such as Bayer (225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926)), Carisma Therapeutics/Moderna (Anti-GPC3 in vivo CAR-M Therapy), Eureka Therapeutics (ECT204), AstraZeneca (AZD9793), CRISPR Therapeutics (RPCAR01), and others, are currently working with their candidates for the treatment of indications such as HCC, NSCLC, and others, respectively.

ECT204 is an experimental ARTEMIS T-cell therapy designed to target glypican-3 (GPC3), a well-validated antigen present in over 70% of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells. This therapy incorporates Eureka's proprietary tumor infiltration platform, which has shown enhanced penetration into solid tumors in preclinical animal studies, potentially translating into greater clinical effectiveness. ECT204 is currently under evaluation in the ongoing ARYA-3 clinical trial, a multi-center, open-label, Phase I/II dose-escalation study involving adult patients with GPC3-positive HCC. It has also received Orphan Drug Designation for HCC treatment.

AZD9793 is a first-in-class trispecific IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered as a CD8-directed T-cell engager (TCE). It links CD8+ T cells with GPC3-positive tumor cells to initiate T cell-mediated tumor killing and promote T cell proliferation. The antibody selectively activates CD8+ T cells while limiting CD4+ T cell engagement and minimizing cytokine release. Its novel mode of action combines dual GPC3 binding, CD8-biased targeting, and low-affinity TCR interaction to enhance tumor cytotoxicity and reduce the likelihood of cytokine release syndrome compared to conventional TCEs.

225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926) is an investigational alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical aimed at treating advanced HCC tumors that express GPC3. It comprises a high-affinity GPC3-specific antibody conjugated to the alpha-emitting radionuclide actinium-225. This targeted delivery of alpha radiation to GPC3-positive cancer cells can cause DNA double-strand breaks, potentially decreasing cell viability and exerting anti-tumor effects.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Overview

Glypican-3 (GPC3) is a recognized molecular target in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). As part of the heparan sulfate proteoglycan family, it is attached to the cell surface and plays a significant role in cancer progression. Clinically, GPC3 is notably overexpressed in cancerous liver cells but shows minimal or no expression in healthy liver tissue. This distinct expression pattern makes GPC3 an attractive target for HCC-specific therapies, allowing for precise drug delivery while minimizing unintended effects on normal liver cells.

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The anti-GPC3 targeted therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2040 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2040 Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Gastric cancer, and others Key Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Companies Eureka Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, CRISPR Therapeutics, BeOne Medicines, Carisma Therapeutics, Moderna, and others Key Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies ECT204, AZD9793, 225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926), RPCAR01, BGB-B2033, Anti-GPC3 in vivo CAR-M Therapy, and others

Scope of the Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Report

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2040 6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 6.4. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2040 7. Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Potential of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in Different Indications 7.3. Clinical Applications of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies 8. Target Patient Pool of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies 8.1. Assumptions and Rationale 8.2. Key Findings 8.3. Total Cases of Selected Indication for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in the 7MM 8.4. Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indication for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in the 7MM 8.5. Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indication for Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in the 7MM 9. Emerging Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. ECT204: Eureka Therapeutics 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Other developmental activities 9.2.3. Clinical development 9.2.4. Safety and efficacy 9.3. AZD9793: AstraZeneca 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Other developmental activities 9.3.3. Clinical development 9.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1. Key Findings 10.2. Market Outlook 10.3. Conjoint Analysis 10.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 10.4.2. Pricing Trends 10.4.3. Analogue Assessment 10.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 10.5. Total Market Sizes of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Indications in the 7MM 10.6. The United States Market Size 10.6.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in the United States 10.6.2. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Indication in the United States 10.6.3. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Therapies in the United States 10.7. EU4 and the UK 10.7.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Indications in EU4 and the UK 10.7.3. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8. Japan 10.8.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies Inhibitors in Japan 10.8.2. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Indications in Japan 10.8.3. Market Size of Anti-GPC3 Targeted Therapies by Therapies in Japan 11. SWOT Analysis 12. KOL Views 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Access and Reimbursement 15. Appendix 15.1. Bibliography 15.2. Report Methodology 16. DelveInsight Capabilities 17. Disclaimer 18. About DelveInsight

