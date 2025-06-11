The Nomination Committee's proposal for Systemair's Annual General Meeting

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Nomination Committee is publishing its proposals to Systemair's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 August 2025 regarding the election of board members and the chairman of the board. These proposals will also be presented in greater detail in the notice of the AGM.

Systemair's Nomination Committee comprises Magnus Tell (Alecta, Chairman of the nomination committee), Gerald Engström (Färna Invest, Chairman of the Board and the company's largest shareholder), and Lennart Francke (Swedbank Robur Funds).

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Gerald Engström, Patrik Nolåker, Gunilla Spongh and Niklas Engström, as well as the election of two new members, Peter Fenkl and Åsa Söderström Winberg. Carina Andersson has declined re-election. Accordingly, the Committee proposes that the number of board members be increased by one, to a total of six. As announced on 7 April 2025, the Nomination Committee further proposes that Patrik Nolåker be elected Chairman of the Board and that Gerald Engström be elected Vice Chairman.

Magnus Tell, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, says:

"Since 2015, Gerald Engström, in his role as Chairman, has steered Systemair through the continued growth journey that has characterised the past ten years. We thank Gerald for his significant contributions as Chairman and are very pleased that he will continue his engagement on the board. We believe Systemair has a strong board to drive the strategic direction forward and further strengthen the company. Patrik Nolåker has been a board member for several years and will be an excellent successor as Chairman."

"For me, as Chairman, it has been both a challenging and an honourable assignment. Together with the board, Group Management and all employees, Systemair has developed into Europe's largest supplier of ventilation products. As a founder, I have served on Systemair's board since 1974 and look forward to continuing," says Gerald Engström.

Peter Fenkl, born 1961, holds a Master of Science in Engineering and has an extensive background in the ventilation industry as CEO of ZIEHL-ABEGG AG, as well as in senior roles at, among others, ABB. Peter began his career at the technology group Heraeus Instruments GmbH in product development and sales in the late 1980s. He has also been a long-standing member of the European Ventilation Industry Association (EVIA).

Åsa Söderström Winberg, born 1957, holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration and has a broad background in the built environment and energy, including roles as CEO of SWECO Theorells AB, CEO of Ballast Väst AB and Head of Communications at NCC Bygg AB. She has many years of board experience in both public and private settings and is currently a board member of Skanska AB, Currentum AB and FIBO AS. She also serves on the Swedish Armed Forces' Audit Committee and is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA).

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

