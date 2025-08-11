Systemair has completed the acquisition of NADI Airtechnics

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9th, 2025, it was announced that Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) had entered into an agreement to acquire NADI Airtechnics Ltd., a leading manufacturer in India of industrial fans. Systemair has today completed the acquisition, which will add strong industrial fan competence and a complementary product range to Systemair.

For more information, contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO

roland.kasper@systemair.com

+ 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO

anders.ulff@systemair.com

+ 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Systemair AB | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | www.systemair.com

