SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 07:00 CET on March 5, 2026.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on March 5, 2026.

The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on the link below:

Q3 Report 2025/2026

To participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:

Call Access

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:

Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, +46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-s-q3-report-and-invitation-to-the-conference-call-march-5--2026,c4306028

The following files are available for download: