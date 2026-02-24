Systemair nomination committee

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual general meeting on 28 August 2025, it was resolved that the nomination committee shall consist of representatives of three of the largest shareholders or owner groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register as of 31 January 2026.

It is hereby announced that after consultation between the company's three largest shareholders, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish their seat on the nomination committee. The fourth largest shareholder, Swedbank Robur Fonder, has therefore been contacted. The nomination committee has been appointed to consist of the following persons:

Magnus Tell, Alecta, Chairman of the nomination committee

Gerald Engström, Färna Invest AB

Lennart Francke, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Shareholders who wish to contact the nomination committee are invited to send an e-mail to Magnus Tell, Chairman of the nomination committee, magnus.tell@alecta.se, or to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB (publ), anders.ulff@systemair.com.

The annual general meeting will be held on 27 August 2026, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

