The Galien Foundation Debuts 2022 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" Categories

-- Winners to be Announced and Recognised by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on 12 May at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2022 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony on 12 May at the Natural History Museum in London.

"The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee is delighted to recognize the dedicated companies who work tirelessly to discover and develop products that save the lives of many patients across the UK. It is an exciting moment in time to celebrate innovation, research and the commitment to improving human health," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair.

The 2022 Prix Galien UK award candidates, totalling 34 products, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 8 candidates; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" – 3 candidates; "Best Medical Technology" – 8 candidates; and "Best Digital Health Solution" – 15 candidates.

The award committee is reviewing what was innovative during the product's scientific development, application, or clinical utility, what was learned for the future of biomedical science from the product's introduction to the clinic and what impact the product has had on human health.

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)  

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ONPATTRO®

GW Pharmaceuticals, now part of
Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Epidyolex®

Heron Therapeutics

ZYNRELEF®

Moderna

SPIKEVAX™

Novartis Gene Therapies

Zolgensma®

Novartis Slovakia, s.r.o

LUXTURNA

Orchard Therapeutics

Libmeldy®

UCB

Bimzelx

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates) 

AOP Health

BESREMi®

Hansa Biopharma AB

Idefirix®

Novo Nordisk Ltd.

Rybelsus®

Best Medical Technology (Candidates) 

CMR Surgical

Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Contura Orthopaedics Limited

Arthrosamid®

Cyted Ltd

Cytosponge

Debx Medical BV

DEBRICHEM™

Guardant Health

Guardant360® CDx

LumiraDx Limited

LumiraDx Platform

MED-EL

ADHEAR

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates) 

Aparito

Atom5™

behold.ai

red dot® V2 Clinical Analysis Software

Big Health

Daylight

Cera Care Limited

Smartcare Platform

Docobo Ltd

DOC@HOME® remote patient monitoring / CAREPORTAL® class IIa medical monitoring device

Feedback Medical Ltd

Bleepa®

Holmusk

MaST

Huma Therapeutics

Huma Therapeutic's Cardiology Platform

iamYiam Ltd.

syd™

ieso Digital Health

ieso Digital Health – AI-Enhanced Therapy Platform

Islacare

Isla - Visual Record platform

Spirit Health

CliniTouch Vie Digital Health Platform

Tympa Health Technologies Ltd.

The Tympa system

uMotif

uMotif - patient-centric data capture platform

Wondr Medical

Wondr Medical (website) / Rooms by Wondr Medical (app)

The Prix Galien UK Awards launched in 1990 and have been awarded to 36 products since its inception. Winners are selected every two years by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which is comprised of 14 experts in the field. The Committee comprises numerous of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health globally.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2022

Professor Sir Mark WALPORT
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College
Committee Chair

Dr Jane ADAM
Chair, NICE technology appraisal committee and consultant, St. George's NHS Trust

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Exeter

Ms Tabitha GOLDSTAUB
Co-founder, CognitionX

Dame Parveen KUMAR, DBE
Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Education, Queen Mary University of London

Sir Robert LECHLER
Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London

Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINE
Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH
Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Rosalind SMYTH
Director and Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St Institute of Child Health

Professor David WEBB
Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE
Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON
Professor of Biostatistics and Health Data Science, London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

