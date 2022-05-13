The Galien Foundation Announces Winners of the 2022 Prix Galien UK Awards at the Natural History Museum, London

-- Winners of the Prix Galien UK and Prix Galien International Awards were recognized last night in a combined award ceremony honouring innovation that improves the human condition

LONDON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced winners for the 2022 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" were awarded to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. In conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Awards, The Galien Foundation also announced winners for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine."

"It was incredibly special to have a combined celebration of both the UK and International Prix Galien Awards at last night's ceremony," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "The goal of our Prix Galien Awards is to bring together the dedicated members of our industry in one place, for a night of honouring their hard work. We were thrilled to see everyone together, in-person, for a beautiful evening recognizing innovation across the world."

The 2022 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ONPATTRO®

Moderna

SPIKEVAX™

Best Pharmaceutical
Product

Novo Nordisk Ltd.

Rybelsus®

Best Medical Technology

Cyted Ltd

 

Cytosponge

Best Digital Health Solution

behold.ai

red dot® V2 Clinical Analysis
Software

"It was remarkable to be in the company of many great innovators who have dedicated their lives to bringing better health to patients around the world through their groundbreaking work in research and development," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "The Prix Galien Award Committees evaluated extraordinary companies and product candidates for this year's Prix Galien Awards, and we remain inspired by their commitment to advancing the quality of care provided for all."

The 2022 Prix Galien International Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product

Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Corporation and Spark
Therapeutics

LUXTURNA™ (voretigene
neparvovec-rzyl)

Best Pharmaceutical
Product

Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Corporation

Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan)

Best Medical Technology

Abbott

 

Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter
Mitral Valve Repair System

Best Digital Health Solution

Huma

Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient
Monitoring Platform

Medtronic

Sistema MiniMed™ 780G

Best Vaccine

Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech

Comirnaty®

"After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was particularly special being safely in-person, celebrating the 'best of the best' industry leaders at last night's ceremony," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien International Awards presents the opportunity to showcase dedication and innovation from around the world, and it was an honour to experience that under one roof."

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2022

Professor Sir Mark WALPORT
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College
Committee Chair

Dr Jane ADAM
Chair, NICE technology appraisal committee and consultant, St. George's NHS Trust

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Exeter

Ms Tabitha GOLDSTAUB
Co-founder, CognitionX

Dame Parveen KUMAR, DBE
Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Education, Queen Mary University of London

Sir Robert LECHLER
Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London

Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINE
Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH
Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Rosalind SMYTH
Director and Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St Institute of Child Health

Professor David WEBB
Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE
Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON
Professor of Biostatistics and Health Data Science, London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Prix Galien International Awards Committee

Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,
M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA
Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International

Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,
Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)
The Netherlands

Pr. Luigi Canonico,
Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Italy

Pr. George P. Chrousos,
Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School
Greece

Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,
MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa
Africa

Pr. Erland Erdmann,
M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne
Germany

Pr. Jean Gray,
Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University
Canada

Pr. Loic Guillevin,
Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President
France

Pr. J.M. Parmentier,
Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles
Belgium-Luxemburg

Pr. Christoph Renner,
M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine
Switzerland

Pr. Marlies Schijven,
M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam
Netherlands

Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,
M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration
Poland

Pr. Sir Mark Walport,
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee
United Kingdom

About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

