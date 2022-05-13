The Galien Foundation Announces Winners of the 2022 Prix Galien UK Awards at the Natural History Museum, London

-- Winners of the Prix Galien UK and Prix Galien International Awards were recognized last night in a combined award ceremony honouring innovation that improves the human condition

LONDON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced winners for the 2022 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" were awarded to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. In conjunction with the Prix Galien UK Awards, The Galien Foundation also announced winners for the 2022 Prix Galien International Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Vaccine."

"It was incredibly special to have a combined celebration of both the UK and International Prix Galien Awards at last night's ceremony," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "The goal of our Prix Galien Awards is to bring together the dedicated members of our industry in one place, for a night of honouring their hard work. We were thrilled to see everyone together, in-person, for a beautiful evening recognizing innovation across the world."

The 2022 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ONPATTRO® Moderna SPIKEVAX™ Best Pharmaceutical

Product Novo Nordisk Ltd. Rybelsus® Best Medical Technology Cyted Ltd Cytosponge Best Digital Health Solution



behold.ai red dot® V2 Clinical Analysis

Software

"It was remarkable to be in the company of many great innovators who have dedicated their lives to bringing better health to patients around the world through their groundbreaking work in research and development," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "The Prix Galien Award Committees evaluated extraordinary companies and product candidates for this year's Prix Galien Awards, and we remain inspired by their commitment to advancing the quality of care provided for all."

The 2022 Prix Galien International Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Corporation and Spark

Therapeutics LUXTURNA™ (voretigene

neparvovec-rzyl) Best Pharmaceutical

Product Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Corporation Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) Best Medical Technology Abbott Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter

Mitral Valve Repair System Best Digital Health Solution Huma Huma Therapeutic's Remote Patient

Monitoring Platform Medtronic Sistema MiniMed™ 780G Best Vaccine Pfizer Inc./ BioNTech Comirnaty®

"After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was particularly special being safely in-person, celebrating the 'best of the best' industry leaders at last night's ceremony," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien International Awards presents the opportunity to showcase dedication and innovation from around the world, and it was an honour to experience that under one roof."

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2022

Professor Sir Mark WALPORT

Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College

Committee Chair

Dr Jane ADAM

Chair, NICE technology appraisal committee and consultant, St. George's NHS Trust

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Exeter

Ms Tabitha GOLDSTAUB

Co-founder, CognitionX

Dame Parveen KUMAR, DBE

Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Education, Queen Mary University of London

Sir Robert LECHLER

Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London

Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINE

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH

Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Rosalind SMYTH

Director and Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St Institute of Child Health

Professor David WEBB

Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE

Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON

Professor of Biostatistics and Health Data Science, London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Prix Galien International Awards Committee

Pr. Susan DESMOND-HELLMANN,

M.D., M.Ph. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA

Committee Chair Prix Galien USA & International

Pr. Dr. J. (Koos) Burggraaf,

Professor of Translational Drugs Research at the Division of Pharmacology at the Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research and CEO of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR)

The Netherlands

Pr. Luigi Canonico,

Professor of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte, Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

Italy

Pr. George P. Chrousos,

Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology Emeritus and former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Athens University Medical School

Greece

Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck,

MD, PhD, Minister of State, Senegal and Chair of Prix Galien Africa

Africa

Pr. Erland Erdmann,

M.D., Professor of Cardiology, University of Cologne

Germany

Pr. Jean Gray,

Professor Emeritus Medical Education, Medicine and Pharmacology, Dalhousie University

Canada

Pr. Loic Guillevin,

Professor of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics & Founder, Former President

France

Pr. J.M. Parmentier,

Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Belgium-Luxemburg

Pr. Christoph Renner,

M.D., Specialist, Hematology & Internal Medicine

Switzerland

Pr. Marlies Schijven,

M.D., MSc, PhD., Gastrointestinal Surgeon, AMC Amsterdam

Netherlands

Pr. Cezary Szyczylik,

M.D., Head, Department of Oncology, Central Clinical Hospital, Ministry of Interior and Administration

Poland

Pr. Sir Mark Walport,

Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Committee Chair, Prix Galien UK Awards Committee

United Kingdom

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

