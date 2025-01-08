The Galien Foundation Announces the Prix Galien UK 2025 Awards Committee

Judging panel comprises a number of the United Kingdom's leading luminaries in healthcare

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation is pleased to welcome the latest cohort of distinguished industry experts to the Prix Galien UK 2025 Awards Committee. Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed will continue to guide the committee as Chair of the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, having succeeded Professor Sir Michael Rawlins and Professor Sir Mark Walport.

"I am greatly looking forward to continuing my role as Chair of the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, alongside some of the greatest minds at the forefront of global healthcare," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics. "The collaborative ethos of this committee reflects The Galien Foundation's mission to serve as a vehicle for the open exchange of ideas that drive science and new innovations."

The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee aims to recognise innovators across the international pharmaceutical and healthcare industries each year, in the lead up to the prestigious annual Prix Galien UK Forum and Award Ceremony events. This year's Prix Galien UK Forum will be held at the Science Museum in London, followed by an evening of celebration at the Awards Ceremony held in the Natural History Museum, London, on Thursday, 5th June, 2025.

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, commented, "We are incredibly grateful to entrust the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee with selecting and honouring those committed to changing the future of healthcare not only within the UK, but across the world and we can't wait to see who the nominees will be this year."

Nominations are open now through 15th April, 2025, for the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Public Sector Innovation." To learn more about the product award categories and Awards Committee members, visit our website here . To nominate a product, submit your innovation here.

About the Prix Galien UK events on 5th June, 2025

Prix Galien Forum:

Location: Science Museum, London

Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony:

Location: Natural History Museum, London

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool

Committee Chair

Professor Jane Adam

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce Campbell

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse Dawson

Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Dr Stephanie Kuku

Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant – Hardian Health, Board Trustee – The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh Kumar, OBE

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew Morris, CBE

Director, Health Data Research UK, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon Peacock, CBE

Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June Raine

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan Richards

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Bethany Shinkins

Professor of Health Economics, Diagnosis and Screening

Dr Lauren Walker

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira Whyte

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter being established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

