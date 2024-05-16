The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Public Sector Innovation"

-- Winners to be Announced on 30 May at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2024 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Public Sector Innovation." Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 30 May at the Natural History Museum in London. To learn more and secure your ticket to the event, please visit our website here .

"As Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee, I am proud to announce the exceptional candidates across five distinguished categories. These individuals and organisations embody the essence of healthcare excellence, demonstrating profound dedication to improving the human condition. Their remarkable contributions serve as beacons of hope and progress, shaping the future of healthcare for generations to come," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee.

The award committee is reviewing what was innovative during the product's scientific development, application, or clinical utility, what was learned for the future of biomedical science from the product's introduction to the clinic, and what impact the product has had on human health.

"Each candidate stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of health innovation and the enduring spirit of human achievement. We congratulate all individuals behind these life-changing products who have pledged their commitment to a healthier future for all," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

The 2024 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates are as follows:

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)

argenx VYVGART® PTC Therapeutics Upstaza™ Takeda UK Ltd. Qdenga

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)

Bayer x Ada Health AI-powered Self-care for Women's Intimate Health Behold.ai Technologies Limited Red dot® CTH V1 BRAINOMIX Brainomix 360 Stroke C the Signs C the Signs AI Cancer Prediction Platform C2-Ai C2-Ai Elective Waiting List Risk Stratification and Prioritisation System Clarivate Patient Connect Clinitouch by Spirit Health Clinitouch Docobo Ltd DOC@HOME® remote patient monitoring/CAREPORTAL® class IIa medical monitoring device Feedback Medical Bleepa Flexicare UK Ltd Flexicare General Electric HealthCare Intelligent RT (iRT) ICE Creates Ltd Best-You Islacare Isla - Visual Record platform Medable Medable Evidence Generation Platform Molnlycke Health Care Wound Talks: 10 Essentials of Wound Healing (an educational tool for healthcare professionals) Tympa Health Technologies Ltd The Tympa system uMotif® limited uMotif: A Transformative, Patient-Focused Data Capture Platform to Power Clinical Research

Best Medical Technology (Candidates)

Centinel Spine, LLC prodisc® Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. VeinViewer® Imaging System CMR Surgical Versius® Surgical Robotic System Germitec Yuvee® Insulet Corporation Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System iSTAR Medical MINIject® Ideal Medical Solutions Limited EchoLaser SoracteLite TPLA MED-EL ADHEAR Novai Ltd Detection of Apoptosing Retinal Cells (DARC) Owkin MSIntuit® CRC Panakeia Technologies Ltd. PANProfiler Breast (ER, ER, HER2) or Breast Profiler Polynovo UK Ltd. NovoSorb® BTM PolyPhotonix Ltd Noctura 400 Roche Diagnostics Ltd. cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test Smith & Nephew Medical Ltd. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Wellvii Blood Pressure Finger Cuff

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)

Amicus Therapeutics Pombiliti® with Opfolda® (PomOp) Boehringer Ingelheim Ofev® CSL Seqirus Adjuvanted Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine▼ (aQIV) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Qinlock®▼ (ripretinib) Novartis PLUVICTO Pharmasset / Gilead SOVALDI® (Sofosbuvir)

Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates)

Cognitant Group Ltd My Stroke Companion University College London (UCL) Institute for Global Health University of Oxford PRINCIPLE and PANORAMIC Trials

The Prix Galien UK Awards launched in 1990 and have been awarded to 51 products since its inception. Winners are selected every two years by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 14 experts in the field, and includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.

During the ceremony, the 2024 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Professor Sir John Bell, President, CEO of the Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford - Emeritus Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford. Sir John will deliver the keynote address, "Supporting the life sciences industry in the UK."

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2024

Pr Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

Committee Chair

Pr Jane ADAM

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Pr Bruce CAMPBELL

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Dr Stephanie KUKU

Chief Knowledge Officer, Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant, Hadrian Health, Board Member Equinox and Board Trustee, The Kings Fund

Pr Sudhesh KUMAR

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Pr Sir Robert LECHLER

Emeritus Senior Vice President (Health), King's College London

Pr Andrew MORRIS

Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Dame June RAINE

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Pr Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Pr Liam SMEETH

Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Pr Rosalind SMYTH

Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health, Vice Dean Research in the UCL Faculty of Population Health Sciences & Vice President (Clinical) UK Academy of Medical Sciences

Dr Lauren WALKER

Senior Clinical Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics and Internal Medicine, University of Liverpool

Pr Moira WHYTE

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards programme dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

