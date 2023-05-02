The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and Newly Added, "Best Public Sector Innovation"

-- Winners to be Announced and Recognised on 11 May at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2023 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," and "Best Pharmaceutical Product." Candidates have also been announced for the newest Prix Galien UK Award category, "Best Public Sector Innovation," to recognise the innovations that are funded and driven by the UK government via the NHS and not-for-profit organisations. Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 11 May at the Natural History Museum in London.

"Every year, the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee is impressed by the submissions we receive, and this year was no different. We are delighted to recognise and celebrate the remarkable group of candidates and selecting the winners will be no easy task," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "Every company has shown a great commitment to research and improving human health, and we are excited for the opportunity to honour them."

The 2023 Prix Galien UK award candidates, totalling 40 products, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 3 candidates; "Best Digital Health Solution" – 17 candidates; "Best Medical Technology" – 11 candidates; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" – 7 candidates; and "Best Public Sector Innovation" – 2 candidates.

The award committee is reviewing what was innovative during the product's scientific development, application, or clinical utility, what was learned for the future of biomedical science from the product's introduction to the clinic, and what impact the product has had on human health.

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd. (Zolgensma®)

Sanofi (Xenpozyme®)

UCB S.A. (Bimzelx® (bimekizumab))

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)

Aparito Limited (Atom5™)

Behold.ai Technologies Limited (red dot® CTH V1)

BenevolentAI (The Benevolent Platform™)

Brainomix Ltd (e-Stroke)

C2-Ai (C2-Ai)

Cera Care Limited (Cera Care Smartcare Platform)

Clarivate (Patient Connect, part of Clarivate)

Docobo Ltd (DOC@HOME®)

Exscientia (Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform)

Feedback Medical Ltd (Bleepa®)

Huma Therapeutics (Huma Therapeutic's Cardiology Platform)

ISLACARE LTD (Isla - Visual Record platform)

my mhealth Limited (my mhealth)

Spirit Health Group Ltd (Clinitouch Remote Monitoring Platform)

StudyKIK (Study Companion Applications)

Tympa Health Technologies Ltd. (The Tympa system)

uMotif limited (uMotif eCOA/ePRO App)

Best Medical Technology (Candidates)

Centinel Spine® (prodisc®)

CMR Surgical (Versius® Surgical Robotic System)

Contura Orthopaedics Limited (Arthrosamid®)

DEBx Medical B.V. (DEBRICHEM™)

Elekta (Elekta Unity MR-Linac)

Guardant Health (Guardant360® CDx)

Ideal Medical Solutions Limited (EchoLaser SoracteLite TPLA)

MED-EL (ADHEAR)

Novai Ltd (Detection of Apoptosing Retinal Cells (DARC))

Panakeia Technologies LTD (PANProfiler Breast (ER, PR, HER2) or Breast Profiler)

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test)

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)

AOP Health (BESREMi®)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Jardiance®)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (OFEV®)

CSL SEQIRUS (Adjuvanated Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine▼(aQIV))

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( Netherlands ) B.V. (QINLOCK® ▼[ripretinib])

Hansa Biopharma AB (Idefirix®)

PTC Therapeutics International Limited (Upstaza™)

Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates)

Boehringer Ingelheim Uk & Ireland (New Evidence-Based PPIE guide for supporting patient-centric innovation in the NHS, with the University of Plymouth and AHSN Network)

University of Oxford (The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy [RECOVERY] clinical trial)

The Prix Galien UK Awards launched in 1990 and have been awarded to 41 products since its inception. Winners are selected every two years by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 14 experts in the field. The Committee includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2023

Professor Sir Mark WALPORT

Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, London UK

Committee Chair

Dr Jane ADAM

Chair, NICE Technology Appraisal Committee and Consultant, St. George's NHS Trust Professor

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Honorary Vascular Consultant at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Honorary Professor at the University of Exeter Medical School

Dr Stephanie KUKU

Health Technology Director, Senior Consultant, Hardian Health & Senior Adviser and Consultant, World Health Organization's Department of Digital Health and Innovation

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR

Dean of the Warwick Medical School at University of Warwick

Professor Sir Robert LECHLER

Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINE

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH

Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Rosalind SMYTH

Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health, Vice Dean Research in the UCL Faculty of Population Health Sciences

Professor David WEBB

Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE

Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON

Associate Professor in Medical Statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress, through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

