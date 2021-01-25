The Electric Vehicle Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world--richer than Bezos. And Tesla (TSLA) has gained over 700% in a year, while Chinese Nio (NIO) has soared over 1,300% …Anyone who didn't get in on those before they were hot shots missed the really big upside … and even diehard Tesla bulls can't grasp that sky-high valuation ...And there are other EV and EV-related stocks that are just growing their legs and have tons of room to run. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).

They haven't started pinging Wall Street's radar--yet, but they aspire to be the next Teslas and the next Nios. Nothing says "next Tesla" like Fisker the up-and-coming EV maker with a recyclable materials twist, headed up by a legend in automotive design …

And it's also worth watching Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ), the trail-blazing Canadian tech startup that's got multiple EV tie-ins, including its recent acquisition of Steer--the Washington, DC-based EV subscription service that intends to completely upend the auto industry by changing the way people view car ownership. And it would be good to keep a close eye on Blink Charging (BLNK), a new leader in EV charging equipment that's got very long legs.

Anything EV and EV Related Is Golden Right Now

Yes, EVs are golden .... A Biden election win and a global push hastened further by a crippling pandemic seal the deal on a $40-trillion energy transition of which transportation will be the Holy Grail. And while Tesla may continue to surprise us--and the markets, and all the bears and short-sellers who lost $40 billion betting against the EV king in 2020, it's time to look for the next EV upstart.

Fisker, for one, has all the makings of a Tesla type EV maker: It's got a new idea in the right lane and a legend behind the wheel in the form of Henrik Fisker. And it's not just another EV SUV--it's a vehicle made partly with recyclable parts, a fact bound to ring loudly with all that environmental and social impact money floating around out there dying for someplace to call home. And dying for the next success like Tesla.

The only caveat--which is exactly what makes this a great time to get in early--is that Fisker isn't going to start producing its famed Ocean SUV until 2023, with significant revenues coming in from advance orders not expected until late 2021. That gives Wall Street cold feet … or impatience. But the bearishness on Fisker reminds us an awful lot of the prior relentless bearishness on Tesla.

Facedrive--one of the most fascinating companies to come out of Canada's 'Silicon Valley'--is another front-runner for future EV related success. While analysts love the flagship carbon-offset ride-sharing and food delivery side of this multi-vertical tech-driven business, analysts are even more excited about their most recent acquisition of Steer.

Why? Because this isn't just the beginning of the golden age of EVs … it's the beginning of profound changes in the way we live entirely.

Facedrive ( FD ,FDVRF ) has a knack for spotting, cutting great deals and acquiring innovative, well-placed companies to fit into their ecosystem. That deal took place just in September 2020 , and analysts expect the news flow to be fast and furious over the next few months as two of the most innovative EV-linked tech companies combine their forces to offer a novel EV option in North America.

Steer isn't a car rental company. It gives consumers their own private EV showroom (virtual, of course), with on-demand EV delivery for consumer use and ultimate, flexible alternative to car ownership.

With Steer, customers get to drive a collection of the best EVs on the market, with scenarios for a range of budgets and tastes. No added insurance necessary. No maintenance. No hassle whatsoever. It's the best in on-demand concierge services, and analysts fully expect it to transform the industry. And was it mentioned that Steer was part of $40B market cap energy giant Exelon?

That's another big energy name analysts like to see tied to Facedrive as this company kicks everything into fifth gear. And if everyone's driving an EV … the next must-own stock is Blink Charging, one of clearest emerging beneficiaries from the EV boom.

The incoming Biden administration is planning to pump $2 trillion into renewable energy infrastructure, and nothing speaks to EV infrastructure right now like charging does. Blink owns, operates, and provides EV charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. It's not a new company … it's been biding its time, and that time is now. That's why its shares have soared over 2,500% in the past year, and if they think the upside is over … consider the series of deals it's cut just recently to lengthen those EV legs.

Each one of these companies can drive on the path plowed by Tesla in a time where EV and related tech will certainly lead the energy tech corner.



Tesla (TSLA) is the talk of Wall Street right now. It seems like nothing can stop it as it inches closer and closer to the trillion dollar mark. ever. It is now worth almost $660 billion while the top three American automakers--GM, Ford and Chrysler—are barely a fraction of that.



Visionary Elon Musk had his eye on prize long before the hype started building. In fact, he released the first Tesla Roadster back in 2008, making electric vehicles cool when people were laughing at first-gen electric vehicles. Since then, Tesla's stock has skyrocketed by over 14,000%. And it's not just about cars, either. Musk is looking towards a much bigger picture, building the foundation for an electrified future on all fronts. Right now, though, all the hype is following his cars.



Just a year ago, no one could have imagined how successful the NIO Limited (NIO) was going to be. In fact, many shareholders were ready to write off their losses and give up on the company. But China's answer to Tesla's dominance powered on, eclipsed estimates, and most importantly, kept its balance sheet in line. And it's paid off. In a big way. The company has seen its share price soar from $3.24 at the start of 2020 to a high of $61 this month, representing a massive 1600% returns for investors who held strong.



In November, NIO unveiled a pair of vehicles that would make even the biggest Tesla devotees truly contemplate their brand loyalty. The vehicles, meant to compete with Tesla's Model 3, could be exactly what the company needs to take control of its domestic market.



Li Automotive (LI) is the newest Chinese electric vehicle darling. Founded just five years ago by Li Xiang, and backed by domestic investment giants giants Meituan and Bytedance, Li has taken a different approach to the electric vehicle market. Li specializes in plug-in hybrid vehicle. This means it can be powered by electricity or gasoline, or a mixture of both, giving customers a wider array of fueling options compared to its competitors. Its fashionable crossover SUV has been a hit in China, and thanks to its success, its garnered a lot of investor interest.



Since going public on the NASDAQ in July, the company has seen its share price more than double. Especially in the past month. It's already worth more than $30 billion but many are saying that it is just getting started. With estimates suggesting that there could be as many as 125 million electric vehicles on the road in the next ten years, and a growing call to ban gasoline powered cars, companies like Li are sure to grow exponentially.\

Automakers aren't the only ones benefitting from the electric vehicle hype, either. Blink Charging (BLNK), an electric vehicle infrastructure company, has seen its stock price skyrocket by over 1200% in 2020, and it's just getting started. In addition to a number of bullish catalysts growing in the market, such as President-Elect promising to drastically increase electric vehicle infrastructure in the United States, Blink is a master at securing deals.



A high-profile deal between Blink and Envoy Technologies to deploy electric vehicles and charging stations will likely send the company's share price even higher. Aric Ohana, CEO of Envoy noted, "We're excited to work with Blink on the deployment of their fast Level 2 charging stations as part of our exclusive electric car-sharing service. The vision of our two companies is aligned: to advance the adoption of electric vehicles. To continue to drive the growth and success across our expanding locations, we have to ensure that our clients have easy and efficient access to high-quality, reliable charging equipment. Blink has an established reputation as an innovator in the EV market, and we are thrilled to add them as a preferred partner."



Billionaires couldn't keep their hands off of Plug Power (PLUG) this year, with giant BlackRock's Larry Fink piling in heavily, among other heavy hitters. Why? Partly because Plug Power is already providing its hydrogen-powered tech solutions to big-name retailers, but overall, because the green revolution is clearly happening and unfolding as we speak. It helps that Plug's full-year guidance implies year-on-year sales growth of around 35%, even if profit won't come for a while.



Morgan Stanley's Stephen Byrd believes green hydrogen will become economically viable quicker than investors appreciate saying Plug Power's deal with Apex Clean Energy to develop a green hydrogen network using wind power offers a chance to tap into "very low cost" renewable power and helps accelerate the shift to clean energy. Plug has a goal for over 50% of its hydrogen supplies to be generated from renewable resources by 2024.

By. Chloe Mole



**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

