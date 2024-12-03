This Little-Known Metal Overtook Gold And Silver in 2024

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A little-known metal called antimony rallied 300% this year, overtaking gold, silver, and even Bitcoin. And there is something that the algorithm gods haven't noticed. Western powers have embarked on a $100 billion spending spree to restock their armories. Cruise missiles, artillery shells, javelins, bullets, and armored vehicles. They ALL contain antimony, and the worst news is that the U.S. doesn't produce an ounce of it. Companies mentioned in this release include: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL), Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Nucor (NYSE: NUE), Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC).

This huge price spike that followed China's decision to cut antimony supply to the U.S. this summer was the final wake-up call, and under Trump, the U.S. will no longer stand idle.

Following the rally in gold earlier this year, gold miners are the first to pick up the slack as Western governments are backing billions of dollars in loans for the world's most promising new sources of antimony supply.

Consider Australia's Larvotto, which boasts the country's largest antimony deposit and owns the Hillgrove gold-antimony project near Armidale, New South Wales. Year-to-date, the stock is up almost 600% since the start of 2024. And it's newcomers like Military Metals Corp. (MILI .CN ; MILIF .QB ) that could be the next big winners.

Reviving World-Class Antimony Properties

Military Metals has acquired two of the top ten Antimony projects in the world and is rapidly bringing onstream a new source of antimony supply. One of their most significant acquisitions is the Trojarova project in Slovakia.

This historic antimony deposit, dating back to the Cold War, holds an estimated 60,998.4 tons of antimony – an in situ resource now valued at an astounding $2 billion.

Discovered in the 1950s and explored further in the 80s and 90s, Trojarova's development was suddenly halted as the Cold War ended and antimony's strategic importance faded. But the world has changed.

Geopolitical instability is the new normal, and with NATO countries spending tens of billions of dollars to re-stock their depleted arsenals, the demand for antimony is peaking.

Military Metals Corp. CEO Scott Eldridge believes the richest part of the deposit remains untouched.

For Slovakia, reviving Trojarova is a golden opportunity to become a key player in the European critical metals landscape. With tensions escalating with Russia and China, securing domestic antimony sources is crucial. Trojarova could be the solution, providing Slovakia with a strategic advantage and strengthening its position within the European Union.

Slovakia's existing mining infrastructure aligns perfectly with the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act. This opens doors for potential EU funding, including potential grants, further incentivizing Trojarova's development and positioning Military Metals Corp. as a vital partner in Europe's quest for critical mineral security.

But Military Metals ( MILI.CN ; MILIF.QB ) isn't concentrating all of its effects on a single continent: it's also making huge moves back in North America, in Canada's famous WWI antimony mine in Nova Scotia.

The redevelopment of the West Gore mine represents more than just a business venture; it's a strategic initiative to bolster North America's supply of antimony, a mineral deemed essential for national security.

The West Gore Antimony Project, recently acquired by Military Metals Corp., holds impressive historical resources, including drilling results of over 7 meters grading 10.6 g/t gold and 3.4% antimony. Building on this legacy, the company took another significant step on October 24, 2024, signing an LOI to acquire additional claims flanking West Gore to secure coverage over the entire mineralized system.

Is This The World's Most Interesting Antimony Pure-Play?



Military Metals Corp. is valued at only $12 million right now; but its new play in Slovakia is valued at $2 billion in situ of ore at today's Antimony spot prices. And that's only one of its new antimony acquisitions. When you add the potential of West Gore in Nova Scotia, valuations could get even more attractive.



This isn't just speculation, the U.S. government has already started investing heavily in securing domestic sources of critical minerals, and is pushing to bring the production and refining of critical metals such as antimony back to North America. With billions of dollars being allocated to secure domestic mineral supplies, companies like Military Metals ( MILI.CN ; MILIF.QB ) stand to gain substantial financial support.

Other Resource Companies to Keep an Eye On

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL)

Piedmont Lithium is an American company working to become a major player in the electric vehicle battery industry. They're doing this by producing lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient in these batteries, right here in the US.

Why is this so important? Well, currently, the US relies heavily on imports for its lithium supply. This can be risky, as any disruptions to the global supply chain could affect the production of things like electric vehicles and even defense technologies like drones and communication systems. Piedmont Lithium wants to change that by providing a reliable, domestic source of lithium.

Their main operations are located in North Carolina , in an area known for its lithium deposits. What's really great about Piedmont Lithium is their commitment to doing things the right way. They are focused on responsible mining practices that are good for both the environment and the local community. This means they are working to minimize their impact on the environment and ensure their operations benefit the people in the area.

In short, Piedmont Lithium is working to strengthen the US battery industry, reduce reliance on foreign lithium, and do so in a way that is environmentally and socially responsible.

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)

Lithium Americas is all about bringing more lithium production to the Americas. They're working on lithium projects in the United States, with a big focus on their Thacker Pass project in Nevada. This project has the potential to be a major source of lithium for North America, which is a big deal because lithium is essential for electric car batteries and renewable energy storage.

What makes Lithium Americas stand out is their commitment to doing things the right way. They're not just focused on digging up lithium; they're also focused on protecting the environment and working closely with local communities. They want to make sure their operations are sustainable and benefit everyone involved.

By producing lithium in North America, Lithium Americas is helping to create a more reliable and secure supply of this critical mineral. This is important because it reduces our dependence on lithium from other parts of the world and supports the growth of clean energy technologies.

Nucor (NYSE: NUE)

Nucor is a leading steel producer in the United States, and they're doing things differently. They're known for using a modern technology called electric arc furnaces, which allows them to create high-quality steel from recycled scrap metal. This not only makes them a leader in sustainable manufacturing but also reduces their environmental impact.

Nucor produces a wide variety of steel products used in many industries, from the cars we drive to the buildings we live and work in. This makes them a crucial player in the U.S. economy and ensures a reliable domestic supply of steel for essential infrastructure and defense needs.

One of the things that sets Nucor apart is its dedication to sustainability. By using recycled materials and innovative technology, they are minimizing their environmental footprint and contributing to a greener future. This commitment to responsible manufacturing makes them a valuable asset to both the economy and the environment.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Vale S.A. is a global mining giant and a major player in the production of iron ore and nickel. These materials are essential for a wide range of industries, from the cars we drive to the buildings we construct. In particular, nickel is crucial for high-performance applications, including those in the defense sector.

Vale's operations span the globe, with key sites in Brazil, Canada, and beyond. This makes them a vital part of the global supply chain for these important resources. By providing a reliable source of iron ore and nickel, Vale contributes to the manufacturing of critical equipment, infrastructure, and advanced technologies, including those used for national defense.

Beyond its size and production capacity, Vale stands out for its commitment to responsible mining . They are actively working to reduce their environmental impact, protect biodiversity, and support the communities where they operate. This dedication to sustainability ensures that the resources they provide are sourced ethically and with minimal environmental disruption, which is essential for the long-term health of our planet and industries that rely on their products.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp is an American company focused on uranium mining. They operate primarily in Texas, Wyoming, and New Mexico , using a technique called in-situ recovery (ISR). This method is considered more environmentally friendly than traditional uranium mining, as it involves less disruption to the land.

Why is this company important? Well, they're playing a key role in reviving the uranium mining industry in the United States. For both energy and national security reasons, it's becoming increasingly important for the US to have its own source of uranium. Uranium Energy Corp is helping to make that happen in a way that is more sustainable and has less impact on the environment.

Another important aspect is that by producing uranium domestically, Uranium Energy Corp helps reduce reliance on foreign sources. This is crucial for national security because it ensures the US has a steady supply of uranium for its nuclear power needs and defense purposes, without having to rely on other countries.

By. Josh Owens

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events, geopolitical developments, trade policies, market conditions, the company's strategic initiatives to address the critical shortage of antimony, and current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which the company operates. Factors that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. elections on various industries and specific companies, changes in government policies, market conditions, regulatory developments, geopolitical events and the company's ability to successfully acquire and develop new antimony resources and fluctuations in antimony prices. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have not been compensated by the companies mentioned in this article. While the opinions expressed in this article are based on information believed to be accurate and reliable, such information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The content of this article is based solely on our opinions which are based on very limited analysis, and we are not professional analysts or advisors.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of the companies featured in this article and therefore has an incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of the featured companies in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured companies for its own profit and may take this opportunity to liquidate a portion of its position. Accordingly, our views and opinions in this article are subject to bias, and why we stress that you should conduct your own extensive due diligence regarding the featured companies as well as seek the advice of your professional financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before you consider investing in any securities of the featured companies or otherwise.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Oilprice.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. You should not treat any opinion expressed herein as an inducement to make a particular investment or to follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of opinion. The opinions expressed herein do not consider the suitability of any investment with your particular objectives or risk tolerance. Investments or strategies mentioned in this article and on our website may not be suitable for you and are not intended as recommendations.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making any investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment in any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. There is a real risk of loss (including total loss of investment) in following any strategy or investment discussed in this article or on our website. This is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. No representation is being made as to the future price of securities mentioned herein, or that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611