The Disposable Syringes Market Size is Estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2024 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.15%: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Version Report "Disposable Syringes Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2025 – 2034" published by Market Decipher, presents updated findings and insights. It highlights that the market size of syringes is expanding rapidly due to the rising number of needlestick injuries, further driving market expansion. The disposable syringes market is projected to reach $ 7.2 billion in 2024, with a robust CAGR of 6.15 % during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

Get research insights in detail: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/disposable-syringes-market

"The growing awareness among healthcare professionals about safety protocols related to injections has led to a higher preference for disposable syringes over reusable ones, driving the global demand for disposable syringes. Moreover, disposable syringe manufacturers are expanding their production of dual-chamber syringes, which are capable of delivering two drugs simultaneously. This shift toward specialized syringe manufacturing is gaining popularity across the market, subsequently expanding the market scope. Additionally, the growing focus on safety and needlestick injury prevention presents a major opportunity for the global syringes market, especially in North America. This trend is driving demand for advanced, safety-engineered syringes and needle-free injection systems."

Chandradeep Singh , Lead Analyst, Market Decipher

Download 2022 Version Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/3049

The expansion of the disposable syringes market is driven by the need to prevent the transmission of diseases, including HIV and COVID-19, as well as the increasing demand for injectable pharmaceutical products. Additionally, prefilled syringes are projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. The rising emphasis on hygiene, safety, and convenience, coupled with growing awareness about the risks of reusing syringes, is further fuelling the demand for disposable syringes. Moreover, the increasing adoption of self-injection therapies, such as those for diabetes, is also contributing to the high demand for disposable syringes, as they offer a safer and more efficient option for home-based treatments.

Disposable Syringes Market

The disposable syringes industry is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating a valuation of $7.2 billion in 2024 and a robust CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

The safety syringe captured the largest share of the global disposable syringes market in 2024. Furthermore, this segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, driven by its safety mechanism that automatically activates after injection, preventing needle exposure and reuse.

Industry Segmentation for Disposable Syringes Market

By Type

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes Retractable Safety Syringes Non-Retractable Safety Syringes



By Application

Immunization

Drug Delivery

Blood Collection

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Centres

Get research insights in detail: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/disposable-syringes-market

Report Details:

Number of Pages: 220

Number of Tables: 50

Number of Charts and Graphs: 80

Key Report Takeaways:

Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2024 – 2034)

Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2024 – 2034)

Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies

Business trend and expansion analysis

Competition analysis/market share

Product Innovation Listing

Client list and case studies

Market entry strategy

Need report on disposable syringes please write your requirements on our report page here:

Get Disposable Syringes Market report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/3049

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

Contact:

David Correa

david@marketdecipher.com

Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Zen Business Center,

Wakad, Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/4700759/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg