The Board of Directors of Sinch AB (publ) resolves to repurchase own shares

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sinch AB (publ), with the support of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025, has decided to repurchase own shares corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company.

The Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025, of Sinch decided to authorize the company's Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of own shares. According to the mandate from the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has the right to acquire shares so that the company, after the acquisition, holds a total of no more than ten percent of all shares in the company.

Sinch's Board of Directors has decided to utilize this authorization and intends to repurchase up to 84 493 596 shares, corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. The purpose of the acquisition of own shares is to adapt the company's capital and share structure to contribute to increased shareholder value. Repurchases will be carried out continuously from July 23, 2025, until the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The total number of shares issued by Sinch is currently 844 935 967 shares. Sinch's holding of own shares as of today's date amounts to 0 shares.

Acquisitions will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and will be communicated in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. This means that all trades will be registered in Nasdaq's system regardless of how they have been initiated and otherwise carried out. Repurchases may only take place at a price per share within the prevailing price interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, meaning the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm. The Board's decision means that the acquisition of shares can be carried out through block trades.

No acquisitions will be made within 30 days before the publication of interim reports, including the day of publication.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication by the above-mentioned contact person at 17:45 CEST on 21 July 2025.

