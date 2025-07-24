Sinch Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaSThird Year in a Row

For Sinch, This Recognition Reinforces the Company's Leadership in Orchestrating Intelligent Customer Communications at Global Scale

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). This marks the third consecutive year Sinch has received this recognition.

Sinch powers customer communications for over 175,000 businesses worldwide, processing 900 billion engagements annually. In the last year, Sinch has introduced the following capabilities to help businesses transform their customer engagement:

Sinch AI with intentional intelligence for generative writing, sentiment detection, and fraud filtering

with intentional intelligence for generative writing, sentiment detection, and fraud filtering Sinch Engage , no-code multichannel messaging platform with AI creation and orchestration capabilities

, no-code multichannel messaging platform with AI creation and orchestration capabilities Enhanced RCS capabilities , delivering 1 billion messages globally with simplified provisioning

, delivering 1 billion messages globally with simplified provisioning Expanded platform integrations with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, HubSpot and 500+ other platforms

with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, HubSpot and 500+ other platforms Voice innovations including Elastic SIP Trunking and FCC-compliant emergency notification

"We see being positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive year as both recognition of our progress and motivation for what's ahead," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "As businesses navigate an increasingly complex communications landscape - from AI transformation to new regulations to evolving customer preferences - they need more than technology. They need a unified, deeply integrated platform they can rely on, innovation that keeps them ahead, and a partner with global reach and local expertise. That's the commitment that drives us forward."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS evaluates providers based on rigorous, fact-based research, positioning vendors into four quadrants - Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players - according to their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We see this analysis as a key resource in helping organizations select the right CPaaS partner for their specific needs.

Get your complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS to see how Sinch is evaluated and what this recognition could mean for your business.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service,

By Lisa Unden-Farboud, Ajit Patankar, Pankil Sheth, Brian Doherty, 24 June 2025

GARTNER Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

