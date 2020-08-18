The Biggest Names In Finance Are Going All In On This $30.7 Trillion Market

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedge fund superpowers like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs have put billions aside to invest in ESG plays, but they're facing a major supply squeeze: They can't find enough sustainable stocks to park their billions. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA), Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Thanks to BlackRock, Wall Street now has an ESG portfolio hedge fund on the throne, but when it comes to companies themselves, there aren't many that have an entire ESG platform. Until now.

Welcome to Facedrive ( FD .V ; FDVRF ) the full-on "people and planet first" company with 5 ESG divisions indicating a potential growth runway that's broad enough to have something for everyone in the "impact investing" scene.

It's a company that embraces the ESG theme across an entire ecosystem of revenue streams, and the timing is exquisite: ESG investment supply that makes sense is hard to come by, and there's a lot of big money just waiting to jump into ESG.

In 2016, ESG investment assets reached $12 trillion globally, up 34% from the two years prior. And it was just getting started.

globally, up 34% from the two years prior. And it was just getting started. BlackRock, which has more than $7 trillion in assets under management, launched 23 new ESG funds since January alone. The giant fund's iShares sustainable ETFs attracted $11 billion just in Q1 2020--double the full year take of $5 billion for 2019.

in assets under management, launched 23 new ESG funds since January alone. The giant fund's iShares sustainable ETFs attracted just in Q1 2020--double the full year take of for 2019. JPMorgan says the COVID pandemic could lead to an even greater adoption of ESG investing.

Vanguard is planning to introduce its first U.S. ESG bond ETF to add to its two other ESG ETFs.

HSBC just launched an investment unit with 35 dealmakers as part of its huge new ESG push.

Refinitiv just launched the first-ever "league table" for sustainable finance, a first for ESG, ranking everyone on top of the impact investing trend.

Rising To The ESG Challenge

Facedrive ( FD .V ; FDVRF ) is positioned to capture the market's strongest trade winds because it's putting an entire ESG portfolio out there that the market understands. It's an impressive collection of ESG services on a single platform: It's all about carbon-offset footprints, sustainability, healthy social distancing and even contributing on the front lines of the pandemic.

FaceDrive and HiRide --Environmentally-friendly ride-sharing and long-distance carpooling

and --Environmentally-friendly ride-sharing and long-distance carpooling Facedrive Health : Carbon -offset pharma deliveries and government-endorsed COVID contact-tracing with TraceScan, which now has wearables available at the Microsoft store

: -offset pharma deliveries and government-endorsed COVID contact-tracing with TraceScan, which now has wearables available at the Facedrive Marketplace , with celebrity co-branded (Think: Will Smith's Bel Air) exclusive clothing focused on sustainably sourced materials

with celebrity co-branded (Think: Bel Air) exclusive clothing focused on sustainably sourced materials Facedrive Foods and Foodora carbon-offset food delivery platforms

and Foodora carbon-offset food delivery platforms Social distancing trivia platform, HiQ , with over 500,000 app downloadsThese are all ESG divisions, and now Facedrive's recently launched Corporate Partnership Program has landed tech giant Amazon and Canada's Tier-1 telecoms provider, Telus.

It's an ESG line-up that should make anyone who has been late to this game salivate.

It's 2020, and It's All About Growth Runways

Facedrive released its financial statement for 2019 and the period ending March 31, 2020 on July 14th, but it wasn't revenue everyone was looking at: What they were looking at was growth potential and a new Corporate Partnership Program that included Amazon and Telus. This entire decade has been about growth potential. Valuation in last decade and the next is all about high-tech startups with major growth runways.

That's why investors poured tons of cash into Uber and other startups, giving them valuations way beyond their revenue. That's why Tik Tok's owner is valued at over $110 billion with only ~$200 million in revenue.

Smart acquisitions have helped Facedrive expand its flagship rideshare business through the acquisition of fellow rideshare HiRide in March for $1M-$3.5 million in stock, and then it's food delivery business with a deal on Foodora--the Canadian assets of global giant Delivery Hero for $500,000 in cash.

Overnight, Facedrive is set to position itself into the top echelon of Canadian food delivery services. The next move is international expansion. Having Amazon on your corporate partnership program helps, too. And Amazon won't just be using Facedrive, they'll be helping it expand its technology infrastructure around the world as it branches out globally.

With Amazon and Telus on board, other household names are likely to follow. What they're following is the ESG trend on a very large portfolio of sustainable services that all take advantage of wider potential of rider-platform relationships.

What Consumers Want Is What the Market Wants

Facedrive ( FD .V ; FDVRF ) isn't just an ESG platform: It's a high-tech ESG platform that understands the huge millennial consumer base and their demand for 'experiences, impact and relationships--not just simple services. And it's all got to be high tech and seamless.

Facedrive is sharp, sleek, ultra-high-tech and eco-friendly all the way. It's the face of a new megatrend that understands how to actually turn a profit from impact.

Facedrive engineered a major coup at the height of the COVID pandemic, launching TraceSCAN, a homegrown Canadian COVID-19 tracing solution and the only known viable application that features Bluetooth wearable tech integration. It's also got one of the biggest labor unions in the world on board, and more recently--official endorsement from the Government of Ontario, which is supporting its deployment--far and wide.

That's because it's the only tech that can effectively help trace coronavirus infections, and it will be crucial to contact tracing from Parliament Hill's major renovation project in Ottawa, to corporate offices, sporting events, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities and outdoor venues. It's HiQ App, which is a socialization and gaming mobile application that encourages users to stay connected and engaged while practicing social distancing has more than 500,000 downloads in less than a month.

Now, Facedrive ( FD .V ; FDVRF ) is the definitive leader in this space in Canada. With the big banks all on board now, especially since ESG king BlackRock took over Wall Street, and with the pandemic promising to fast-track what is already a mega-trend, ESG is definitively the "new standard for investing."

In addition to being the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK) is also the de facto leader in the ESG push. It has well over $7.4 trillion in assets under management, and clients in over 100 different countries. Just three years ago, the investment giant underwent a major shift in its strategy. Instead of simply following the status quo, indiscriminately investing in blue chips, BlackRock began prioritizing stocks that were more sustainable, conscious and under better management, kickstarting a multi-trillion-dollar investment trend across the globe.

In June, BlackRock even launched a new suite of funds focused on the ESG trend. The funds include; iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK); the iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM); the iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR); and the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA).

Like BlackRock, Amazon (AMZN) too is shifting focus. On multiple fronts. Last year, CEIO Jeff Bezos has launched a $10 billion climate change fund, but that was only the beginning. Amazon is also making major moves to clean up its act. The company is investing big on the transportation of tomorrow, leading a $700 million investment round in the electric vehicle startup, Rivian. It has also acquired a robo-taxi startup, Zoox.

The $1.5 trillion e-commerce giant caught some criticism earlier this year regarding treatment of its employees, but responded quickly, raising the minimum wage for its workers and setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to increase the quality of life for its employees.

Microsoft (MSFT) is another tech giant taking the ESG demand from investors seriously. It has taken the lead in the tech world in positive social – and climate- related endeavors. Microsoft is going above and beyond in its carbon emissions promise. It is aiming to be carbon neutral in the next ten years. Not just is the tech giant taking a major role in minimizing its carbon emissions, but it is also at the forefront of a technological wave that is actively helping other companies control their emissions.

The pivot is paying off for Microsoft, as well. In December 2019, ESG funds held over $2.3 billion in Microsoft stock, making it the biggest winner in the ESG push by a long short. For comparison, Apple came in second place with funds holding nearly $500 million less of its stock.

We can't talk about ESG without mentioning Tesla and its influence on the market. Tesla's success has also fueled a boom in other EV-related companies. Nikola Corp. (NKLA), for example, has boomed since its IPO in June. The so-called "Tesla of trucking" is particularly appealing to ESG investors as electric trucks will play a pivotal role in the future of our supply chains. While there are already a few companies moving forward with this idea, it's Nikola's sole focus, which means it has an advantage over others who might be spread too thin.

Blink (BLNK) is another company benefiting from the Tesla boom. The electric vehicle charging company has risen by over 300% in just a few months, and the sky is the limit for this up-and-comer. A wave of new deals, including a collaboration with EnerSys and another with Envoy Technologies to deploy electric vehicoes and charging stations adds further support.

Aric Ohana, CEO of Envoy noted, "We're excited to work with Blink on the deployment of their fast Level 2 charging stations as part of our exclusive electric car-sharing service. The vision of our two companies is aligned: to advance the adoption of electric vehicles. To continue to drive the growth and success across our expanding locations, we have to ensure that our clients have easy and efficient access to high-quality, reliable charging equipment. Blink has an established reputation as an innovator in the EV market, and we are thrilled to add them as a preferred partner."

By. Andy Drew

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that the demand for environmentally conscientious ride sharing services companies in particular will grow quickly and take a much larger share of the market; that Facedrive's TraceScan app will be adopted by other parties including government; that Facedrive's marketplace will offer many more sustainable goods and services, and grow revenues outside of ride-sharing; that new products co-branded by Bel Air and Facedrive will sell well; that Facedrive can achieve its environmental goals without sacrificing profit; that Facedrive Foods will expand internationally soon; that major corporations will partner with Facedrive; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the TraceScan app may not be adopted because of better apps offered by competitors or because of expense the ability of the company to attract a sufficient number of drivers to meet the demands of customer riders; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; the ability of Facedrive to attract providers of good and services for partnerships on terms acceptable to both parties, and on profitable terms for Facedrive; that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected; that Facedrive does not attract major corporations as corporate partners, and even if it does, the partnerships do not bring the customers or revenues expected; the ability of the company to keep operating costs and customer charges competitive with other ride-hailing companies; and the company's ability to continue agreements on affordable terms with existing or new tree planting enterprises, riders and drivers in order to retain profits. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. An affiliated company of Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") has signed an agreement to be paid in shares to provide services to expand ridership and attract drivers in certain jurisdictions. In addition, the owner of Oilprice.com has acquired a considerable number of additional shares of FaceDrive (FD.V) for personal investment and is negotiating to acquire more. This compensation and share acquisition resulting in the beneficial owner of the Company having a major share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Oilprice.com