The 8th AskGamblers Awards Kick Off With Nominations

The 8th annual AskGamblers Awards have officially started. All AskGamblers players can now nominate their favourite casinos, new casinos, sportsbooks and online slots to help them reach the next phase and eventually win one of the prestigious awards.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 February 2025, the nomination phase for the 8th AskGamblers Awards officially commenced. All players registered on AskGamblers can nominate their favourite operators and slots in four categories: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot and Best Sportsbook.

The nominations will last until 28 April 2025 when the voting stage begins. Players will continue to vote for operators and games that made the cut. In addition to the four categories, the players will also have a chance to vote for the Best Provider, while the casino with the most player votes will receive the Players' Choice Award.

This year, our Forum members will have a vote in specific categories, helping AskGamblers experts and players determine the best of the best.

As for the awards assigned by our AskGamblers team solely, they include: Best Crypto Casino, Best Partner and Best Manager. For this year's event, we've introduced the Superstar Award - a crown achievement handed out to one operator that best represents the values of our brand.

Traditionally, the AskGamblers Awards end with two live events. One is the annual Charity Night and the other is a gala ceremony where the winners will be announced in a live show.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said this about the 8th AskGamblers Awards: "This year's AskGamblers Awards brings exciting changes and new categories, and we'll hand out 10 different awards! Also, we're thrilled about including our Forum members in the voting stage as we truly value the community they've helped us build."

"Nominations are always unpredictable, especially with new operators making the shortlist each year. We can't wait to see who will take home the awards this year! Regardless of the outcome, we're incredibly proud of organising the AskGamblers Awards, the Charity Night and the live ceremony. We want to invite you to nominate your favourites and be a part of one of the biggest events in the iGaming industry," added Radunović.

The gala event is scheduled for 12 June 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia.

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

