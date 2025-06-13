The Grand Reveal - Celebrating the Victors of the 8th AskGamblers Awards

Last night, the grand finale of the 8th AskGamblers Awards took place in Belgrade, Serbia, where the names of all the winners in the casino, slot, sportsbook and affiliate categories were unveiled.

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 June, the highly anticipated finale of the 8th AskGamblers Awards officially concluded in Belgrade, Serbia. This prestigious event brought together honoured guests from AskGamblers, distinguished iGaming experts, officials, and esteemed partners to celebrate excellence in the casino, slots, sportsbook and affiliate categories. In this luxurious setting, the AskGamblers team seized the opportunity to reconnect with industry moguls and visionaries, toasting to their mutual successes.

The AskGamblers Awards is a unique industry event driven by player choices. During this prestigious occasion, players can nominate and vote for their favourites in four categories—Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot, and Best Sportsbook—while the reception also includes the presentation of six additional industry awards.

Here is the eagerly awaited list of all the winners of the 8th AskGamblers Awards:

Best Casino – Winz.io Casino

– Winz.io Casino Best New Casino – 24Casino

– 24Casino Best Sportsbook – CampeonBet Sportsbook

– CampeonBet Sportsbook Players' Choice Casino – Wazbee Casino

– Wazbee Casino Best New Slot – Sweet Bonanza 1000 Slot (Pragmatic Play)

– Sweet Bonanza 1000 Slot (Pragmatic Play) Best Provider – Pragmatic Play

– Pragmatic Play Best Partner – Royal Partners

– Royal Partners Best Manager – Kristina Shkredova (Boomerang Partners)

– Kristina Shkredova (Boomerang Partners) AskGamblers Superstar Award – Flappy Casino

– Flappy Casino Best Crypto Casino – Stake Casino

The AskGamblers Charity Night, traditionally held the night before the gala, united iGaming leaders in a collective effort to raise funds for those in need. This year, the remarkable collaboration with respected partners resulted in a record-breaking total of €135.000 raised.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, shared her thoughts: "After eight successful AskGamblers Awards events, I am genuinely impressed by how our team has united as one. I take immense pride in the dedication and effort we have all invested in the preparation, organisation, and spirit of this event. Each year, we set new goals, and once again, we have accomplished them.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to each player for believing in us, casting their votes, and helping us elevate the best in this industry while fostering a trustworthy platform. We also extend our sincere thanks to our valued partners for their unwavering support, which has made the past two evenings truly unforgettable. Congratulations to all the winners! We eagerly anticipate celebrating with you again next year."

