AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service Surpasses $80 Million Returned to Players

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS) has successfully solved a massive $3 million complaint and got a new milestone to be proud of.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service is a vital wheel in the mechanism of AskGamblers, and lately, that wheel has been spinning faster than ever. After reaching the $70 million milestone only a few months ago, the service has now gone above and beyond once again.

At AskGamblers, every complaint is handled with care and persistence to ensure fair treatment for players facing issues with online casinos. The most recent case involved a user who had difficulties withdrawing their winnings from Jackbit Casino. The amount in question was significant - $3,311,000.

After the AGCCS team reached out to the casino, the issue was resolved in less than two weeks, and the player successfully received their funds. This case not only helped our user but also marked a defining moment in the history of our complaint service.

Since its launch in 2009, AGCCS has now returned over $80 million to players across the globe.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, commented on this achievement:

"Every time our complaint team reaches a new milestone, I'm reminded of how much passion and effort they put into helping players. We're proud of them and the impact they're making - it's a reminder that fairness in gaming really matters."

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Casino Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: 'Get the truth. Then play.'

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/askgamblers/r/askgamblers-casino-complaint-service-surpasses--80-million-returned-to-players,c4263809