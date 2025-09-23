Gentoo Media Wins Best Affiliate Campaign at SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards

AskGamblers' Armchair Manager campaign captivated players, strengthened partner reach, and delivered standout results.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media is proud to announce that it has won the award for Best Affiliate Campaign at the SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025, marking the company's first industry award.

The award recognises the outstanding AskGamblers Armchair Manager of England campaign, a bold initiative that set a new standard for engaging sports audiences.

A Campaign Without the Bonus Crutch

While acquisition campaigns in iGaming often rely on aggressive bonus-led promotions, Armchair Manager flipped the script. The campaign asked fans a simple but provocative question: "Think you could do a better job than Southgate?"

Instead of dangling Free Spins or cash incentives, it invited players to step into the England manager's shoes during Euro 2024 - making line-up decisions, tracking outcomes, and proving their point.

The prize wasn't a quick-fix gimmick but something with real long-term value: a fully funded UEFA coaching licence.

A Proud First for Gentoo Media

Anne Ingevold, Head of Brand and Communication, and Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, received the award.

Anne said: "This award means a great deal. Not just because it's the first under the Gentoo name, but because it proves what the AskGamblers team does best: understand their audience, read the moment, and act with confidence. I'm proud - not just of the result, but of how the team brought the idea to life with relevance, precision and real impact."

Gentoo Media was also shortlisted in three other categories at the SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards: Affiliate Product Innovation of the Year, Sports Affiliate of the Year, and Casino Affiliate of the Year, where it finished among the top finalists.

With the Armchair Manager campaign, the affiliate marketing company has cemented its reputation as an innovator in the affiliate space. Looking ahead, Gentoo Media aims to break conventions, embrace responsibility, and achieve results by staying culturally relevant.

AskGamblers.com, part of Gentoo Media, strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

