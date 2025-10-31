AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service Returns Over $2.8 Million to Players in Q3 2025

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS) has a successful Q3 in 2025, helping players recover over $2.8 million and exceeding last year's numbers.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Q3 2025 numbers are out, showcasing the results achieved by our AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service. The report highlights the most important accomplishments between 1 July and 30 September.

In the previous quarter, the AGCCS team helped 2,807 users get their funds from online casinos and sportsbooks, returning $2,813,351 in total. Our team received exactly 3,881 complaints that affected 960 operators and affiliates.

Things aren't always running smoothly. Even if a complaint gets rejected, the users walk out satisfied with the service they've received. One of AskGamblers' players ended up receiving the money from the casino, even though their complaint was rejected initially:

"I just wanted to let you know that the funds have been successfully returned to my account. Thank you a thousand times - I'm certain that without your help, this wouldn't have been resolved so quickly."

The AGCCS is actively working on sports betting complaints, too, returning $53,633 in Q3 to bettors all over the world. During this period, they've managed to break a record in the number of resolved complaints (1,013).

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, talked about the results: "Props to our AGCCS for doing an awesome job, staying at the forefront and being there for players. It's a joy to see our users happy, wishing to send tips and buy us lunch. Even though we have to reject that (unfortunately), this just shows the commitment of our team to our players, which will continue in the future."

You can read the full Q3 report and dive into numbers across different markets.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Casino Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

