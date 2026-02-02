AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service Recovers Over $1.67 Million for Players in Q4 2025

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS) closed Q4 2025 by helping players recover more than $1.67 million, further strengthening its role as a reliable ally for players.

BELGRADE, Serbia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS) wrapped up Q4 2025 by helping players recover $1,677,858, reinforcing its role as a trusted advocate for fairness in online gambling.

The Q4 report covers the period between 1 October and 31 December 2025, during which AGCCS received 3,460 complaints from players worldwide. Out of these, 1,252 complaints were processed, with 815 successfully resolved, benefiting 2,484 users and involving 983 casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliates.

While the final quarter of the year traditionally brings a slower pace in user activity, AGCCS maintained strong results and continued to deliver tangible outcomes for players across markets. Each resolved case represents a step forward in accountability and transparency within the iGaming industry.

One player shared their experience after turning to our Complaint Service: "I strongly believe this progress only happened after I brought the matter to AskGamblers - without your platform, I fear this situation may never have moved in this direction. I appreciate AskGamblers for standing by ensuring fairness."

Sports betting continued to stand out as one of the year's strongest growth areas. The sports betting field showed exceptional momentum throughout 2025, jumping from just $568 recovered in Q1 to $88,953 in Q2, before reaching its peak in Q4 with $105,112 recovered.

This steady rise highlights both increasing user trust in the service and the team's growing expertise in handling betting-related disputes.

Commenting on the quarter, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Q4 tends to be a quieter period, but what matters to us is consistency and trust. Recovering over $1.6 million for players during this quarter shows that our team remains fully committed, regardless of volume. Seeing betting complaints reach their strongest quarter yet and the affiliate segment peak tells us we're moving in the right direction - staying focused on fairness and standing by players when it matters most."

With consistent results and clear progress across key segments, AGCCS closed 2025 on a strong note, continuing to stand by players and push for higher standards across the industry.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. Through our trusted Complaint Service, AskGamblers has helped players recover a total of $79,174,826 since the launch of AGCCS, holding casinos, sportsbooks, and affiliates accountable when issues arise. The way we deliver our services - from online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to player advocacy - is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/askgamblers/r/askgamblers-casino-complaint-service-recovers-over--1-67-million-for-players-in-q4-2025,c4301257