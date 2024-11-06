Thailand announces 2025 as the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year"

At WTM 2024, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister reveals 2025 tourism agenda with new attractions, cultural celebrations, and global collaboration to bolster the tourism sector.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, announced 2025 as the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year" at the Amazing Thailand Press Conference, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) during the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024.

“'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025' will welcome travellers from around the world with world-class festivities and exclusive privileges,” announced Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong.

The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" aims to welcome travellers from around the globe with world-class festivities and privileges. "This campaign isn't just a celebration; it's an invitation for all to create unforgettable travel stories in Thailand," Mr. Sorawong remarked.

Strategic Investments to Lead Global Tourism

Thailand is making significant investments to maintain its reputation as a top destination, with a tourism target of £75.55 billion (3.4 trillion Baht) for 2025. "The tourism industry is vital to Thailand's economy, reflecting not only in economic gains but also in the communities uplifted and the millions of lives touched across the country," Mr. Sorawong stated.

He elaborated on Thailand's tourism direction, anchored in the 'Ignite Thailand' vision, emphasising that the nation's prosperity is tied to the well-being of its people. This principle will guide every policy and initiative, ensuring that tourism positively impacts visitors, local communities, and the environment.

To support this, the government is enhancing infrastructure, easing visa processes, and fostering a seamless ASEAN travel network through the 'Six Countries, One Destination' policy. Recent moves, such as British Airways' resumption of flights to Thailand, underscore the country's commitment to accessibility and connectivity.

Promoting Unique Destinations and Cultural Experiences

The government is actively promoting hidden gem destinations like Nan, Phrae, and Sakon Nakhon to diversify travel experiences across the country. Additionally, attractions such as amusement parks, shopping centres, and entertainment venues are being expanded to cater to a broader range of travellers.

Thailand's soft power is another essential asset, with efforts focused on preserving and promoting Thai traditions, arts, and crafts. The government is promoting the 'Five-Must Do' experiences – Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See, that capture Thailand's unique charms, encompassing Thai cuisine, fashion, vibrant festivals, and beautiful scenery.

A Hub for Global Events and Entertainment

Thailand's vision to become a hub for international events is reflected in a robust calendar of festivities, including the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, MotoGP events in February and March, and the iconic Songkran Festival in April. These events are anticipated to drive year-round tourism and contribute significantly to the national economy.

Invitation to the Global Community

Mr. Sorawong reiterated the importance of private sector involvement in energising Thailand's tourism landscape and creating new investment opportunities. He extended an open invitation to investors, travel agencies, and media to participate in Thailand's journey toward becoming a top global destination that benefits all stakeholders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549940/PR_Newswire_Global_WebMax_2___Amazing_Thailand_PressConf_at_WTM_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542999/TATNEWS_Logo.jpg