Thailand Winter Festivals Unveiled: A Seasonal Showcase of '7 Wonders of Thailand'

Prime Minister and National Soft Power Strategy Committee present year-end festivities to position Thailand as a world-class event hub

BANGKOK , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, together with the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, officially launched the Thailand Winter Festivals at the Government House today. Running from November to December, these events aim to highlight Thailand's rich cultural assets and foster tourism growth.

Under the '7 Wonders of Thailand' theme, the festivals will showcase an impressive range of traditional celebrations, arts, sports, and other events nationwide. The initiative, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and in collaboration with public and private sector partners, is intended to boost local tourism while elevating Thailand as a top global festival destination.

Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, underscored the government's commitment to making tourism a cornerstone of economic growth. "Through the IGNITE's THAILAND TOURISM policy, we aim to enhance Thailand's cultural Soft Power by celebrating festivals and unique Thai traditions to sustainably support the economy, strengthen the country's competitiveness, and establish Thailand as a world festival destination."

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, emphasised the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Culture, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and other stakeholders to create globally appealing, world-class events. This initiative is part of a "Local to Global" strategy to attract visitors from around the world, extend visitor stays, and increase tourism spending, benefiting the economy and raising Thailand's profile internationally.

From November to December 2024, the Thailand Winter Festivals will feature year-end celebrations centred around the '7 Wonders of Thailand'.

Loi Krathong Festival – Events celebrating this traditional Thai holiday will take place nationwide, featuring festivities like Bangkok's Delightful Colours of the River, the Sukhothai Candle Festival, and Chiang Mai's Yi Peng Festival.

Countdown Events – Year-end countdowns and New Year celebrations will be hosted in key cities, including firework displays and cultural performances in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai.

Sports Events – Major sporting events such as the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok, Chiang Mai Marathon, and Laguna Phuket Triathlon will attract athletes and fans alike.

Cultural Events – Traditional festivals like Surin's Elephant Round-Up and the Christmas Star Parade in Sakon Nakhon will showcase Thailand's cultural diversity.

Food Festivals – Celebrations like Isan to The World in Khon Kaen and the Northern Coffee Gathering in Chiang Mai will promote regional cuisine and culinary excellence.

Music Festivals – Concerts and music events, including the iconic Wonderfruit and Rolling Loud Thailand, will bring energy and excitement across the country.

Lighting & Illumination Festivals – Stunning light displays will illuminate historic landmarks, with events like Vijit Chao Phraya, Pattaya's Fireworks Festival, and Night at the Museum Festivals.

"The Thai government and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee are confident the Thailand Winter Festivals will attract global visitors, driving tourism and showcasing Thailand's unique culture well into the New Year," TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, concluded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543000/Thailand_Winter_Festivals.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542999/TATNEWS_Logo.jpg