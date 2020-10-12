TFS Announces Partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS recently entered into a strategic partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) to provide data management solutions across the academic research organization's study portfolio.

The partnership supports TFS's growth strategy and aligns its clinical development services with an organization renowned for bringing innovation to clinical trial design and execution. This is a unique collaboration that expands TFS's capability to execute clinical trials for sponsors.

"The DCRI is known for ushering in new and innovative approaches to clinical research, and TFS is a leader in providing quality clinical development services through operational excellence and a customer-centric approach,"says Bassem Saleh, TFS Chief Executive Officer. "TFS data management solutions ensure quality data services while it continues to push boundaries in study design and management as part of our shared mission to serve patients throughout the world."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with TFS to include data management services," said Brian McCourt, Senior Director, Technology & Data Solutions. "TFS has been a valued staffing partner for several years. This agreement cements our collaboration to provide high quality biometrics and data management solutions for our studies."

