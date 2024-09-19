TFS HealthScience Unveils Mission to Empower Partners and Enrich Lives Worldwide

New messaging reflects TFS's commitment to patient-centered clinical research and global partnerships

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), proudly announces the launch of its new mission statement and tagline: Empowering Partners. Enriching Lives. This strategic shift underscores TFS's commitment to advancing clinical research, improving patient outcomes, and fostering sustainable partnerships.

The refreshed mission—to empower partners to advance treatments that promote global health and well-being—marks a deepened focus on transforming patient care through innovative drug development. With patient-centered care at its core, TFS reinforces its role as a CRO that not only supports the pharmaceutical industry but drives meaningful impact on global health.

TFS specializes in key therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology, making it a standout partner among global mid-sized CROs. These focus areas enable TFS to address some of the most pressing health challenges while delivering tailored clinical research solutions for its partners.

TFS's new mission was shaped by a diverse focus group, who helped redefine the company's identity, emphasizing sustainability, diversity, and the global impact of clinical trials. This inclusive approach ensures that TFS is aligned with the evolving needs of its partners while maintaining a patient-centered and people-first philosophy.

"Our new mission and tagline are more than a rebranding exercise; they define our purpose," said Patrik Darsund, Chief People Officer at TFS. "We are committed to making a lasting difference by empowering our partners and enriching the lives of patients through every trial, every innovation, and every collaboration."

For over two decades, TFS has built a reputation for delivering clinical research excellence, and this new mission reinforces its ongoing evolution. By combining the global reach of a large CRO with the flexibility and responsiveness of a mid-sized organization, TFS continues to support its clients and partners in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

"TFS is at a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Dr. Bassem Saleh, CEO of TFS HealthScience. "We are committed to staying true to our core values while evolving to meet tomorrow's challenges. By empowering our clients and keeping patients at the center of what we do, we continue to serve as a trusted partner."

