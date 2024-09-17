Teleste Ships First 10,000 Units of 1.8 GHz Intelligent Amplifiers with 100% telemetry capability to its North American customers

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste proudly announces the successful shipment of the first 10,000 units of its intelligent ICON 1.8 GHz amplifiers to the company's North American customers. Every shipped amplifier has been equipped with a transponder, reflecting the growing interest within North American MSO community for remotely monitored, managed, and controlled Outside Plant. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the deployment of DOCSIS 4.0 compliant technologies in real network infrastructure.

A New Standard in Network Performance

Teleste's intelligent connected ICON 1.8 GHz amplifiers represent a new era in broadband network infrastructure, offering unprecedented levels of performance, efficiency and sustainability. These devices optimize network performance and significantly reduce network operational costs for 1.8 GHz networks and bring benefits of automation when deploying and maintaining the HFC plant. With optional telemetry included, these smart devices enable the next level of network availability and automation through remote monitoring, troubleshooting, and control capabilities. Teleste has accumulated 15 years of experience in building intelligent connected cable access networks and can offer end-to-end solutions from NOC NMS tools to transponders and everything in-between.

"As the industry's first 1.8 GHz amplifiers to be fully deployed in live networks, these devices embody the successful realization of our strategic vision for smarter, more automated and more sustainable cable broadband networks. In partnership with our customers, such as Cox Communications, we have started the journey to leverage the transformative impact of this intelligent technology on their network roll outs. The accelerating field deployments serve as a strong validation of the growing industry confidence in the significant benefits the technology delivers," said Esa Harju, CEO of Teleste.

Ready to Scale to Expanding Demand

With the initial success of these deployments, Teleste has ramped up production to meet the increasing demand for its 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers. The company is now fully equipped to deliver growing volumes of next-generation amplifiers to its customers, ensuring that more networks can benefit from the enhanced performance and reliability that the technology offers.

"As we scale up production, we are ready to support the growing adoption of 1.8 GHz amplifier technology," added Esa Korolainen, Teleste's Head of Operations. – "Our accumulated experience, collected over the past two decades, has enabled us to apply our manufacturing automation innovations to the 1.8 GHz technology era. With first 10,000 units shipped to our customers, we are now confident in our readiness to scale our manufacturing volumes to match the volume potential of North American Cable market while maintaining competitive lead times."

Teleste will showcase its 1.8 GHz amplifiers at SCTE TechExpo24, 24-27 September 2024 in Atlanta, GA. Come and explore these intelligent devices firsthand at Teleste Intercept booth #909 and the Cox Communications booth #2447. For more information about our presence at the show, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information:

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

