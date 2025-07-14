Teleste and VodafoneZiggo roll out Next-Gen DOCSIS 4.0 Broadband with Teleste's 1.8 GHz Technology

Europe's first major 1.8 GHz deployment unlocks faster speeds and more reliable networks

TURKU, Finland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste announces a landmark agreement to supply its 1.8 GHz broadband technology to VodafoneZiggo, a leading cable broadband operator in the Netherlands, enabling the spectrum capability required for DOCSIS 4.0. Teleste will supply 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers, multitaps, and telemetry solutions to VodafoneZiggo's nationwide network upgrade. The first phase of deliveries has proceeded successfully in 2025, kicking off a multi-year collaboration aimed at transforming the region's broadband landscape.

With an area in central Amsterdam already upgraded, this roll out represents Europe's first major deployment of a 1.8 GHz network in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0. This technology sets a new benchmark for internet speed and reliability, empowering customers to enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, and other digital experiences without interruptions.

"This partnership marks an important next step in our renewed strategy, focused on improving the customer experience, delivering fast and reliable internet across the Netherlands, and making targeted investments in our network and core activities. We continue to develop to ensure our customers enjoy stable WiFi throughout their homes and simplified internet services," said Thomas Helbo, Chief Technology Officer at VodafoneZiggo.

While broadband speed remains important for subscribers, broadband service providers will increasingly compete on high service quality and reliability. With Teleste's intelligent 1.8 GHz amplifiers, equipped with state-of-the-art telemetry capability, VodafoneZiggo can identify and resolve network issues in real time, minimizing service interruptions and ensuring customers enjoy consistent, high-quality internet.

"VodafoneZiggo's investment in DOCSIS 4.0 technology, with its 10G promise, exemplifies how cable infrastructure will remain competitive for the next 10+ years. This agreement demonstrates our leadership in 1.8 GHz broadband technology and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market," said Ulf Andersson, Head of Teleste's Broadband Networks business. – "We look forward to working closely with VodafoneZiggo to upgrade their network infrastructure and deliver superior connectivity experiences to subscribers."

The partnership marks a key milestone in the rollout of 1.8 GHz broadband technology in Europe, positioning both Teleste and VodafoneZiggo at the forefront of innovation in the industry. This strategic collaboration will pave the way for other operators in the region to adopt next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 solutions, propelling Europe into the new era of ultra-fast and reliable internet services.

Inquiries for more information

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-and-vodafoneziggo-roll-out-next-gen-docsis-4-0-broadband-with-teleste-s-1-8-ghz-technology,c4170074