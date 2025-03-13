Technical Textiles Market to Reach $284 Billion by 2029

"Growing Demand in Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Automotive Sectors Fuels Expansion in the Global Technical Textiles Market, Creating New Opportunities for Manufacturers"

BOSTON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Technical Textiles: Global Markets," is expected to grow from $213.8 billion in 2024 to $284.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

Technical textiles, also known as technical fibers, are engineered to provide specific characteristics such as high strength, chemical resistance, thermal insulation, and moisture management. Their unique properties enhance product efficacy, durability, and quality. Made from synthetic polymers, natural fibers, mineral fibers, metal fibers, and regenerated fibers, they are used in applications like aircraft structures, smart fabrics, synthetic turf, seat belts, firefighting gear, and airbags.

The report on the global market for technical textiles analyzes materials by form (woven, nonwoven, knitted, etc.), type (synthetic polymers, natural and mineral fibers, metal fibers, etc.), and manufacturing processes (3D weaving, knitting, thermo-forming). Key end-use sectors include mobiltech, indutech, packtech, sportech, hometech, clothtech, buildtech, meditech, protech, agrotech, oekotech, and geotech. Regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with revenue projections in constant U.S. dollars based on manufacturers' total revenues.

The factors driving the global market for technical textiles include:

Innovation and Technological Advances: Continuous R&D in technical textiles has led to innovations such as smart textiles and nanotechnology, enhancing fabric strength, durability, and functionality.

Rising Demand for Technical Textiles from Meditech: The medical sector's growing use of technical textiles for items like surgical gowns and personal protective equipment (PPE), which came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, drives market growth.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies are forming partnerships to share technology and improve supply chains, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials and better distribution networks to meet demand.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $202.5 billion Market size forecast $284.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Form of Material, Manufacturing Process, Type of Material, End Use, Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina Market drivers Innovation and technological advances.

Rising demand for technical textiles from meditech.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Interesting Facts:

Space Exploration: Technical textiles play a crucial role in space exploration, with astronaut spacesuits designed from advanced materials that provide flexibility, radiation shielding, and insulation.

Smart Textiles: The field of smart technical textiles is rapidly growing, with fabrics that can monitor vital signs, regulate body temperature, and even capture movement energy.

Environmental Protection: Technical textiles contribute to sustainability, with agricultural textiles helping to conserve water and increase crop yields and geotextiles stabilizing soil in civil engineering projects.

Market leaders include:

AHLSTROM

ASAHI KASEI CORP.

BERRY GLOBAL INC.

DUPONT

DUVALTEX

FREUDENBERG GROUP

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

MILLIKEN & CO.

MITSUI CHEMICALS INC.

SKAPS INDUSTRIES

SRF LTD.

SOLMAX

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

TOYOBO CO. LTD.

W. BALL & SON LTD.

