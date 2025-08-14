Infectious Disease Therapies Market Projected to Reach $101 Billion by End of 2030

"As infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and influenza continue to challenge global health systems, new breakthroughs such as long acting injectables and monoclonal antibodies are driving better patient outcomes and fueling market growth, especially in the face of rising drug resistance."

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments" is expected to grow from $72.5 billion in 2025 to $101 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the global market for infectious disease therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics, covering diseases such as HIV, influenza, hepatitis B and C, RSV, TB, HSV, malaria, rotavirus, and viral hemorrhagic fevers. It highlights market trends, challenges, and opportunities, along with insights into new products, acquisitions, collaborations, and ESG developments. The report also ranks leading companies by market share and provides detailed profiles of them. Excluded from the report are vector control strategies, symptomatic treatments, generic suppliers, and certain hospital-based diagnostic methods.

This report is particularly relevant today because the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped global priorities around infectious diseases. It exposed critical gaps in healthcare systems and underscored the urgent need for rapid diagnostics, effective treatments, and scalable vaccine platforms. In response, governments, organizations, and private companies invested in infectious disease research and infrastructure, driving innovation and global collaboration. The pandemic also highlighted the importance of early detection, surveillance, and preparedness, leading to renewed attention on emerging and neglected infectious diseases.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Resistance to Drugs: Drug resistance is rising as bacteria and viruses evolve to withstand existing treatments, making infections harder to cure. This pushes pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs and therapies, driving growth in the infectious disease treatment market.

Global Efforts to Combat Infectious Diseases: Governments and international organizations are investing in public health initiatives, research, and vaccination programs to control infectious diseases. These efforts create strong support for treatment development and expand market opportunities worldwide.

Technological Advances in Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Innovations like rapid testing, AI-based drug discovery, and advanced vaccines are improving how diseases are detected and treated. These technologies enhance efficiency and effectiveness, boosting demand for more effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Climate Change: Changing climate patterns are expanding the reach of disease-carrying organisms, leading to the spread of infections in new regions. This increases the need for treatments in previously unaffected areas, stimulating market expansion and adaptation.

Request a sample copy of the global market for infectious disease treatments report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $68.3 billion Market size forecast $101 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product, Disease, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Japan Market drivers • Increasing resistance to drugs. • Global efforts to combat infectious diseases. • Technological advances in diagnostics and therapeutics. • Climate change. • Increase in international travel.

Interesting facts:

More than 85% of hepatitis B virus infections never receive a diagnosis.

Due to climate change, mosquito-borne infectious diseases are on the rise.

The worldwide incidence of dengue has risen eightfold in the past 20 years.

Emerging startups:

Codagenix: The company develops vaccines and viral therapeutic candidates for infectious diseases. Its intranasal vaccine candidate, CoviLiv, is a live-attenuated vaccine against COVID-19.

The company develops vaccines and viral therapeutic candidates for infectious diseases. Its intranasal vaccine candidate, CoviLiv, is a live-attenuated vaccine against COVID-19. nChroma Bio: A biotechnology company advancing genetic medicines. CRMA-1001 is an epigenetic editor in development as a potential treatment for chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis D. The company plans to submit a clinical trial application in 2025.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the Infectious disease treatments market?

- The global Infectious disease treatments market was estimated at $68.3 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach $101 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The report includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, disease, and region.



Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

- Therapeutics is expected to have the largest share of the product type segment through the end of 2030.



Which product type is showing the fastest growth?

- The vaccine segment is the fastest growing product type segment.



What are the key challenges and opportunities in the market?

- Challenges: Pricing pressure is a significant factor restraining the growth of the infectious disease treatment market, particularly in low and middle-income countries where healthcare budgets are limited. Lack of awareness and underdiagnosis remain major barriers to the growth of the infectious disease treatment market.

- Opportunities: Self-testing kits are rapidly gaining traction in the field of infectious diseases, offering individuals convenient, private, and timely diagnostic options.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

ABBVIE INC.

CSL

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GSK PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO. INC.

MOLBIO DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PVT. LTD.

PVT. LTD. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Related reports:

The Global Influenza Market: This report provides a comprehensive review of the global influenza market, offering qualitative and quantitative insights. It explores the historical context of flu pandemics, current disease burden, and vaccine coverage across key regions. The market is segmented into vaccines (inactivated and live-attenuated), therapeutics, and diagnostics (rapid and conventional tests), with detailed analysis of each category. It also highlights leading products, clinical trials, new approvals, and emerging technologies. Regional demographics and growth prospects in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are examined, along with strategic profiles of major companies operating in the influenza sector.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg