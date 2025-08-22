AI Revolutionizes Food Safety and Quality Control Market, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.9%

"Surging Demand for Predictive Analytics, Automated Inspections, and End-to-End Traceability Fuels AI Adoption Across the Global Food Safety and Quality Control Landscape"

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market" is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The report highlights how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing food safety and quality control across the global food value chain. It explores AI technologies like machine learning (ML), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and robotics, and their applications in areas such as contaminant detection, traceability, and compliance. It also examines deployment models (cloud, on-premises, hybrid), regional growth trends, and adoption across the meat, dairy, and processed foods industries. Strategic recommendations emphasize AI's role in boosting efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness, while forecasting future innovations like autonomous food systems and digital twins.

This report is especially relevant now because the AI-driven food safety and quality control market is undergoing a major transformation. Rising regulatory pressures, frequent global food safety incidents, and the complexity of modern supply chains are driving the urgent need for real-time, automated monitoring. Advances in AI technologies like ML, computer vision, and IoT are enabling predictive safety systems, while labor shortages, sustainability goals, and consumer demand for transparency are accelerating adoption. In this context, the report offers timely insights for manufacturers, technology providers, regulators, and investors looking to navigate and lead in this rapidly evolving space.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Foodborne Illnesses and Contamination: The increasing number of outbreaks from pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli has made food safety a top priority. AI helps detect contamination early by analyzing sensor data, lab results, and environmental conditions, enabling faster response and prevention.

Complex and Vulnerable Global Supply Chains: Food products often pass through multiple countries and suppliers, increasing the risk of contamination and fraud. AI enhances traceability and monitors each stage of the supply chain, helping identify weak points and ensure product integrity.

Consumer Demand for Transparency and Authenticity: Consumers today want to know where their food comes from and how it's made. AI systems verify product origins, detect mislabeling, and ensure ethical sourcing, building trust and meeting regulatory standards.

Predictive Risk Management and Quality Control: AI uses historical and real-time data to predict potential risks like spoilage or equipment failure. It also automates quality checks, ensuring consistent standards and reducing waste or recalls.

Personalized Food Safety and Nutrition: AI enables tailored food recommendations based on individual health data, allergies, and preferences. This supports safer consumption and helps manufacturers develop customized, health-conscious products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.7 billion Market size forecast $13.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 30.9% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Industry and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America Market drivers • Rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and contamination. • Increasing complexity and vulnerability of global supply chains. • Growing consumer demand for transparency and product authenticity. • Advanced predictive risk management and quality control. • Personalized food safety and nutrition solutions.

Interesting facts:

As of 2025, over 60% of AI adoption in food manufacturing is focused on real-time quality inspection and contamination detection, reflecting a shift from traditional batch testing to continuous, automated safety systems.

Despite rapid innovation, less than 30% of global food manufacturers have fully integrated AI-based traceability systems, highlighting a significant opportunity for expansion in supply chain transparency and recall management.

Several AI startups in food safety are now partnering with regulatory bodies to co-develop compliance-ready platforms, blurring the line between enforcement and innovation.

Emerging startups:

Clearsense Technologies: Clearsense Technologies specializes in AI-driven food safety platforms that use ML and IoT to monitor microbial risks and detect contamination in real-time. The company is gaining attention for its cloud-based predictive analytics tools designed to prevent outbreaks and streamline compliance reporting across food manufacturing environments.

Strayos: Strayos is applying AI-powered computer vision and deep learning to automate food quality inspection. Originally focused on industrial applications, Strayos is expanding into food production lines with solutions that detect defects, anomalies, and non-compliance in packaging and labeling with high accuracy and minimal human intervention.

ImpactVision (acquired by Apeel Sciences): Originally an independent startup, ImpactVision developed hyperspectral imaging systems powered by AI to assess freshness, ripeness, and quality of food products in real time. Now part of Apeel Sciences, the company's technology continues to be integrated into broader AI-based quality control and sustainability platforms across supply chains.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What are the projected size and growth rate of AI in the food safety and quality control market?

The global AI market in food safety and quality control was estimated at $2.7 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $13.7 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.

2. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The in-depth analysis of the global market for AI in food safety and quality control includes historical data and market projections on sales by technology, application, deployment mode, end-use industry, and region.

3. Which technology segment will be dominant through 2030?

The machine learning segment is anticipated to be the largest market over the forecast period.

4. Which application market is growing the fastest?

Food safety monitoring is the fastest growing application.

5. What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include: High initial investment and ongoing operational costs. Skills gap and workforce adaptation.

Key market opportunities: Increasing demand for accelerated pathogen and contaminant detection. Enhanced traceability and supply chain transparency. Advanced predictive risk management and quality control.



Market leaders include:

CLARIFRUIT

EGROBOTS CO.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

FARMONAUT TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

FOODREADY

INTELLO LABS

KPM ANALYTICS

NOTCO

SIGHT MACHINE

SPORE.BIO

